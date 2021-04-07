Videos The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown? The world's best golf players will feature in the 85th edition of the tournament in Augusta, starting from Thursday. Team Sportstar 07 April, 2021 14:06 IST Team Sportstar 07 April, 2021 14:06 IST Porto vs Chelsea - Quarter-final Preview The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown? NBA: Lebron James leads Lakers to Western Conference Finals Premier League 2019-20 preview - Matchday 1 More Videos Social media reactions after Man United's dramatic Champions League comeback Big Match Focus - Arsenal v Tottenham ATP stars ride the London Undergound Low meets with German FA to discuss World Cup disaster Pushing the limits at Rainforest Challenge Spain v Russia: Match Report Kompany injury concerns Belgium coach Martinez Hockey India shuffles coaches, again