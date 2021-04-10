Videos IPL 2021 Match 2 CSK vs DC- Head to Head Record, Highest run-getters, Top wicket-takers In the last five encounters, Chennai Super Kings hold a slight advantage over Delhi Capitals, winning three times compared to DC’s two. Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 06:41 IST Team Sportstar 10 April, 2021 06:41 IST Conte admits growing pressure as Inter close in on Serie A title Porto vs Chelsea - Quarter-final Preview The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown? NBA: Lebron James leads Lakers to Western Conference Finals More Videos Premier League 2019-20 preview - Matchday 1 Social media reactions after Man United's dramatic Champions League comeback Big Match Focus - Arsenal v Tottenham ATP stars ride the London Undergound Low meets with German FA to discuss World Cup disaster Pushing the limits at Rainforest Challenge Spain v Russia: Match Report Kompany injury concerns Belgium coach Martinez