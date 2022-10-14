Fifa-U17 World Cup

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, India vs Morocco : Live streaming info, When, Where to watch

Team Sportstar
14 October, 2022 07:39 IST
India players (blue) try to block the strike from USA in the FIFA under-17 women’s World Cup football tournament at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on October 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

The Indian women’s U-17 team will play its second World Cup match after suffering 0-8 upset against the USA in the opening fixture

Match Preview

India will look to move past its nightmare start against the United States of America (USA) when it takes on Morocco in its second group-stage match of the FIFA women’s under-17 World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Blue Tigresses, making their World Cup debut, were decimated 8-0 by Natalia Astrain-coached USA, with five goals coming in the first 39 minutes of play.

“We stick to the plan that we’re trying to do, whatever we can do in the next game, and if we win against Morocco, there’s still a chance,” said Indian coach Thomas Dennerby about the team’s chances of making the knockout rounds.

The team will do well to not concede early goals and draw from the energy of the raucous home support, which was stunned into silence by the American carnage.

Though the odds are heavily stacked against India, there is still a minute chance of qualification to the last eight.

Dennerby’s side will need to work on its composure and passing from the back – something that was not just exposed but punished brutally by the USA.

In its final practice session before matchday, the team trained with gusto, with little sign of any longstanding effect of Tuesday’s drubbing.

India is expected to change from a 4-2-3-1 shape to a 4-1-4-1 formation, enforcing high pressure on the opposition, with Lynda Kom Serto heading the attack.

The host practised triangular passing drills last time but concentrated more on circular passes this ime, trying to keep the formation fluid and the progression of play fast.

But, if Anthony Rimasson’s Morocco presses high, these circular passes may lead to interceptions in counterattacks, bringing in trouble for India like the passage of play leading to Onyeka Gamero’s strike in the game against the United States.

Anjali Munda is expected to start in goal despite the loss – with the Jharkhand girl playing in the starting XI in the initial practice.

Facing almost a must-win situation, coach Dennerby wants his players to enjoy the moment and not be overawed by the occasion. “I talked with the girls about when I was in the locker room for minutes after (full-time against the USA). And I told them, ‘Girls, the sun is going to come up in India tomorrow anyway. And if we have a sleepless night, we will not perform better,” he said. “I will be there tomorrow morning, smiling, supporting them and trying to encourage them the best way I can.”

India vs Morocco: When and Where to watch
When and where does the India vs Morocco match kick-off?
The India vs Morocco FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup match kicks-off at 8:00 PM IST, October 11 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Where can you watch the India vs Morocco match?
The India vs Morocco FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 Network in India.
The match will also be streamed live on the Voot and JioTV app and website.

