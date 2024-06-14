FIFA Women’s World Ranking, June 2024: Spain remains top; France overtakes England to second

Spain continued to maintain top spot in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released on Friday with France overtaking England to second spot.

154 matches were played in this cycle including the qualifiers for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 and the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifiers.

Germany moved up one spot to fourth in the standings, leapfrogging the United States which continues its downward slide.

The most striking progress in terms of ranking places was achieved by North Macedonia (123rd, up 12), in the wake of its solid wins over Latvia and Moldova.