FIFA Women’s World Ranking, June 2024: Spain remains top; France overtakes England to second

Germany moved up one spot to fourth in the standings, leapfrogging the United States which continues its downward slide.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 14:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Lucia Garcia Cordoba celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates against Denmark during the Euro 2025 qualifiers.
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Lucia Garcia Cordoba celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates against Denmark during the Euro 2025 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Lucia Garcia Cordoba celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates against Denmark during the Euro 2025 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain continued to maintain top spot in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released on Friday with France overtaking England to second spot.

154 matches were played in this cycle including the qualifiers for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 and the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifiers.

154 matches were played in this cycle including the qualifiers for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 and the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 qualifiers.

ALSO READ: Asian Women’s Champions League to launch in August

Germany moved up one spot to fourth in the standings, leapfrogging the United States which continues its downward slide.

The most striking progress in terms of ranking places was achieved by North Macedonia (123rd, up 12), in the wake of its solid wins over Latvia and Moldova.

FIFA Women’s World Rankings summary
Leaders - Spain
Moves into top 10 - Korea DPR (11th to 10th) Moves out of top 10 - Netherlands (8th to 11th)
Total number of matches played - 154
Most matches played - Multiple teams (4 matches)
Biggest move by points - Belarus (up 31.91)
Biggest move by places - North Macedonia (up 12)
Biggest drop by points - Cyprus (down 32.71)
Biggest drop by places - Moldova (down 9)

