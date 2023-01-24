FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Official match ball for Australia-New Zealand WC unveiled

FIFA launched the Official Match Ball of the Women’s World Cup 2023 named OCEAUNZ in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

The design of OCEAUNZ, which is the ninth successive football produced by Adidas for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, is inspired by the unique natural landscapes of the Australia and New Zealand, the two host nations.

The ball features designs by Aboriginal artist, Chern’ee Sutton, and Māori artist, Fiona Collis.

Speaking about the ball launch, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said:

“Adidas has created an iconic Official Match Ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations.”

OCEAUNZ features the same connected ball technology as was seen in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2022. This provides precise ball data, which will be made available to Video Match Officials in real-time, which will enable the semi-automated offside technology

OCEAUNZ features: CTR-CORE – a ground-breaking core within the ball that is designed to improve accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention SPEEDSHELL – The ball’s polyurethane (PU) skin features micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape, enhancing aerodynamics CONNECTED BALL TECHNOLOGY – A Suspension System in the centre of the ball hosts and stabilises a 500Hz inertial measurement unit (IMU) motion sensor, providing unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball. The sensor is powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will kick-off on on July 20, with New Zealand taking on Norway in the opening match. The Final will happen in Sydney / Gadigal on August 20.