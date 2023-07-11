FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group A Preview: Hegerberg ready to fire, Co-host New Zealand eyes win in WWC 2023

Co-host New Zealand, which has never won a FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) game in 15 attempts, could not have asked for a better group to be slotted in.

The Football Ferns are along with debutants Philippines, second-timer Switzerland, and an out-of-sort Norway, meaning they have a real chance of making some real progress in the tournament.

Here is a look at all four teams in Group A for the WWC.

New Zealand

Having qualified for the tournament as co-host, New Zealand will be looking to wipe away the unwanted record of holding the longest winless streak (15) in the WWC.

With all its group games to be played on its home turf, the Football Ferns will be banking on its vociferous home crowd to make a difference as it looks to make it out of the group stage, in its sixth entry into the tournament.

New Zealand’s form coming into the tournament, though, doesn’t spark much confidence, with Jitka Klimkova’s side winless in 2023.

New Zealand Number of World Cups played - Five Number of World Cup matches played - 15 Number of World Cup goals - Eight Current FIFA ranking - 26 Road to World Cup - Qualified as co-host Coach - Jitka Klimkova Best Player - Hannah Wilkinson New Zealand squad: Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler. Defenders: Liz Anton, C.J.Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott. Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz. Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson.

Norway

In the 1990s, Norway was the only challenger against the rampant USA. The European side, which won the 1995 WWC, though has been on consistent decline, with it hitting its nadir in last year’s Euros, where it crashed to a calamitous 8-0 defeat to England, on the way to a group stage exit.

The Grasshoppers then roped in Hege Riise, who was the player of the tournament in that 1995 edition, to recuperate the side. Riise, who scored the opener against Germany in the 1995 final, has since solidified the team, which will be looking to reach a first semifinal since 1999.

Norway’s hopes will hinge on star forward Ada Hegerberg, who has 51 goals in 82 international appearances.

The Lyon player had missed the 2019 WWC, having declined selection in protest against the women’s football was treated in the country. Norway though comes in not in the greatest form, having won only one game in 2023.

Norway Number of World Cups played - Eight Number of World Cup matches played - 40 Number of World Cup goals - 93 Current FIFA ranking - 12 Road to World Cup - Topped Group F in the UEFA Qualifiers. Coach - Hege Riise Best Player - Ada Hegerberg. Norway Squad Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Aurora Mikalsen, Guro Pettersen Defenders: Guro Bergsvand, Marit Bratberg Lund, Tuva Hansen, Mathilde Harviken, Sara Horte, Maren Mjelde, Anja Sonstevold Midfielders: Thea Bjelde, Julie Blakstad, Vilde Boe Risa, Caroline Graham Hansen, Frida Maanum, Ingrid Syrstad Engen Forwards: Amalie Eikeland, Emilie Haavi, Ada Hegerberg, Anna Josendal, Guro Reiten, Sophie Roman Haug, Karin Saevik

Philippines

Philippines surprised one too many by making it to the semifinal of the 2022 Asian Cup, overpowering Thailand, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei; thereby qualifying for its first-ever WWC.

Ranked 46th in the world, The Filipinas will be looking to put up a fight on a historic occasion for the country.

Ever since Alen Stajcic – who led Australia to the quarterfinal in 2015 – took over in 2021, the Philippines side has been on an upward curve. In addition to the Asian Cup semifinal entry, it has won the AFF Cup and has been preparing earnestly for the WWC with several friendlies across the globe.

Philippines Number of World Cups played - First appearance Number of World Cup matches played - - Number of World Cup goals - - Current FIFA ranking - 46 Road to World Cup - Semifinal finish in 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Coach - Alen Stajcic Best Player - Olivia Davies-McDaniel Philippines squad: Goalkeepers: Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota, and Olivia McDaniel. Defenders: Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, co-captain Hali Long, and Dominique Randle. Midfielders: Team captain Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, and Jaclyn Sawicki. Forwards: Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, and Meryll Serrano. Reserves: Inna Palacios, Maya Alcantara, and Isabella Pasion.

Switzerland

Making its second appearance in WWC, Switzerland will be looking to better its performance from 2015, when it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Canada.

The Swiss side enjoyed a strong qualifying campaign, winning eight of its 10 games in the group stage, before beating Wales in the playoff.

Managed by German legend Inka Grings, who is the first-ever female coach in the top four tiers of men’s football in Germany, the Swiss side will have high hopes of making it out of the group stage.