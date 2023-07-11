MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group A Preview: Hegerberg ready to fire, Co-host New Zealand eyes win in WWC 2023

New Zealand’s biggest challenge will be against Norway, which will be looking to bring home a second Women’s World Cup, having won the 1999 edition.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 17:38 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Norway’s Ada Hegerberg will be the biggest star attraction in Group A.
Norway’s Ada Hegerberg will be the biggest star attraction in Group A. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Norway’s Ada Hegerberg will be the biggest star attraction in Group A. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Co-host New Zealand, which has never won a FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) game in 15 attempts, could not have asked for a better group to be slotted in.

The Football Ferns are along with debutants Philippines, second-timer Switzerland, and an out-of-sort Norway, meaning they have a real chance of making some real progress in the tournament.

Here is a look at all four teams in Group A for the WWC.

New Zealand

Having qualified for the tournament as co-host, New Zealand will be looking to wipe away the unwanted record of holding the longest winless streak (15) in the WWC. 

ALSO READ
The anatomy of acing the FIFA Women’s World Cup matrix, from USWNT legend Jill Ellis

With all its group games to be played on its home turf, the Football Ferns will be banking on its vociferous home crowd to make a difference as it looks to make it out of the group stage, in its sixth entry into the tournament. 

New Zealand’s form coming into the tournament, though, doesn’t spark much confidence, with Jitka Klimkova’s side winless in 2023. 

New Zealand
Number of World Cups played - Five 
Number of World Cup matches played - 15 
Number of World Cup goals - Eight 
Current FIFA ranking - 26
Road to World Cup - Qualified as co-host
Coach -  Jitka Klimkova
Best Player - Hannah Wilkinson
New Zealand squad:
Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler.
Defenders: Liz Anton, C.J.Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott.
Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz.
Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson.

Norway

In the 1990s, Norway was the only challenger against the rampant USA. The European side, which won the 1995 WWC,  though has been on consistent decline, with it hitting its nadir in last year’s Euros, where it crashed to a  calamitous 8-0 defeat to England, on the way to a group stage exit. 

RELATED: Hegerberg seeks to emulate Messi and win World Cup to sate unfulfilled career with Norway

The Grasshoppers then roped in Hege Riise, who was the player of the tournament in that 1995 edition, to recuperate the side. Riise, who scored the opener against Germany in the 1995 final, has since solidified the team, which will be looking to reach a first semifinal since 1999. 

Norway’s hopes will hinge on star forward Ada Hegerberg, who has 51 goals in 82 international appearances.

The Lyon player had missed the 2019 WWC, having declined selection in protest against the women’s football was treated in the country. Norway though comes in not in the greatest form, having won only one game in 2023. 

Norway
Number of World Cups played - Eight
Number of World Cup matches played - 40
Number of World Cup goals - 93
Current FIFA ranking - 12
Road to World Cup - Topped Group F in the UEFA Qualifiers.
Coach - Hege Riise 
Best Player - Ada Hegerberg. 
Norway Squad
Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Aurora Mikalsen, Guro Pettersen
Defenders: Guro Bergsvand, Marit Bratberg Lund, Tuva Hansen, Mathilde Harviken, Sara Horte, Maren Mjelde, Anja Sonstevold
Midfielders: Thea Bjelde, Julie Blakstad, Vilde Boe Risa, Caroline Graham Hansen, Frida Maanum, Ingrid Syrstad Engen
Forwards: Amalie Eikeland, Emilie Haavi, Ada Hegerberg, Anna Josendal, Guro Reiten, Sophie Roman Haug, Karin Saevik

Philippines

Philippines surprised one too many by making it to the semifinal of the 2022 Asian Cup, overpowering Thailand, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei; thereby qualifying for its first-ever WWC. 

ALSO READ
FIFA Women’s World Cup prize money explained: How much does the WWC 2023 winner get?

Ranked 46th in the world, The Filipinas will be looking to put up a fight on a historic occasion for the country. 

Ever since Alen Stajcic – who led Australia to the quarterfinal in 2015 – took over in 2021, the Philippines side has been on an upward curve. In addition to the Asian Cup semifinal entry, it has won the AFF Cup and has been preparing earnestly for the WWC  with several friendlies across the globe. 

Philippines
Number of World Cups played - First appearance
Number of World Cup matches played - -
Number of World Cup goals - -
Current FIFA ranking - 46
Road to World Cup - Semifinal finish in 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup
Coach - Alen Stajcic
Best Player - Olivia Davies-McDaniel
Philippines squad:
Goalkeepers: Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota, and Olivia McDaniel.
Defenders: Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, co-captain Hali Long, and Dominique Randle.
Midfielders: Team captain Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, and Jaclyn Sawicki.
Forwards: Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, and Meryll Serrano.
Reserves: Inna Palacios, Maya Alcantara, and Isabella Pasion.

Switzerland

Making its second appearance in WWC, Switzerland will be looking to better its performance from 2015, when it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Canada. 

ALSO READ
FIFA Women’s World Cup: From Sophia Smith to Lauren Hemp, most promising youngsters at WWC 2023

The Swiss side enjoyed a strong qualifying campaign, winning eight of its 10 games in the group stage, before beating Wales in the playoff. 

Managed by German legend Inka Grings, who is the first-ever female coach in the top four tiers of men’s football in Germany, the Swiss side will have high hopes of making it out of the group stage. 

Switzerland
Number of World Cups played - One
Number of World Cup matches played - Four
Number of World Cup goals - 11
Current FIFA ranking - 20
Road to World Cup - Beat Wales 2-1 in UEFA playoffs round two
Coach - Inka Grings
Best Player - Lia Walti
Switzerland Squad
Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli, Livia Peng, Gaelle Thalmann
Defenders: Lara Marti, Viola Calligaris, Luana Buhler, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Noelle Maritz, Laura Felber, Nadine Riesen, Julia Stierli
Midfielders: Eseosa Aigbogun, Lia Walti, Sandrine Mauron, Coumba Sow, Seraina Piubel, Marion Rey
Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, Geraldine Reuteler, Amira Arfaoui, Meriame Terchoun, Alisha Lehmann, Fabienne Humm

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

New Zealand /

norway /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group A Preview: Hegerberg ready to fire, Co-host New Zealand eyes win in WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Live Updates: Swiatel vs Svitolina, Pegula vs Vondrousova QFs underway; Bopanna in men’s doubles action; Djokovic plays later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023: Tottenham Hotspur signs winger Solomon for free on a five-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2023, 4th Test: England keeps faith in Bairstow
    AP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2023: Tottenham Hotspur signs winger Solomon for free on a five-year deal
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group A Preview: Hegerberg ready to fire, Co-host New Zealand eyes win in WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Suarez joins Villarreal on a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Union Berlin signs David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season
    AP
  5. Rodman expects ‘ruthless’ US to win third straight Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group A Preview: Hegerberg ready to fire, Co-host New Zealand eyes win in WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Live Updates: Swiatel vs Svitolina, Pegula vs Vondrousova QFs underway; Bopanna in men’s doubles action; Djokovic plays later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023: Tottenham Hotspur signs winger Solomon for free on a five-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2023, 4th Test: England keeps faith in Bairstow
    AP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, July 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment