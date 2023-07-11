FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group A Preview: Hegerberg ready to fire, Co-host New Zealand eyes win in WWC 2023

Co-host New Zealand, which has never won a FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) game in 15 attempts, could not have asked for a better group to be slotted in.
The Football Ferns are along with debutants Philippines, second-timer Switzerland, and an out-of-sort Norway, meaning they have a real chance of making some real progress in the tournament.
Here is a look at all four teams in Group A for the WWC.
New Zealand
Having qualified for the tournament as co-host, New Zealand will be looking to wipe away the unwanted record of holding the longest winless streak (15) in the WWC.
With all its group games to be played on its home turf, the Football Ferns will be banking on its vociferous home crowd to make a difference as it looks to make it out of the group stage, in its sixth entry into the tournament.
New Zealand’s form coming into the tournament, though, doesn’t spark much confidence, with Jitka Klimkova’s side winless in 2023.
Norway
In the 1990s, Norway was the only challenger against the rampant USA. The European side, which won the 1995 WWC, though has been on consistent decline, with it hitting its nadir in last year’s Euros, where it crashed to a calamitous 8-0 defeat to England, on the way to a group stage exit.
The Grasshoppers then roped in Hege Riise, who was the player of the tournament in that 1995 edition, to recuperate the side. Riise, who scored the opener against Germany in the 1995 final, has since solidified the team, which will be looking to reach a first semifinal since 1999.
Norway’s hopes will hinge on star forward Ada Hegerberg, who has 51 goals in 82 international appearances.
The Lyon player had missed the 2019 WWC, having declined selection in protest against the women’s football was treated in the country. Norway though comes in not in the greatest form, having won only one game in 2023.
Philippines
Philippines surprised one too many by making it to the semifinal of the 2022 Asian Cup, overpowering Thailand, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei; thereby qualifying for its first-ever WWC.
Ranked 46th in the world, The Filipinas will be looking to put up a fight on a historic occasion for the country.
Ever since Alen Stajcic – who led Australia to the quarterfinal in 2015 – took over in 2021, the Philippines side has been on an upward curve. In addition to the Asian Cup semifinal entry, it has won the AFF Cup and has been preparing earnestly for the WWC with several friendlies across the globe.
Switzerland
Making its second appearance in WWC, Switzerland will be looking to better its performance from 2015, when it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Canada.
The Swiss side enjoyed a strong qualifying campaign, winning eight of its 10 games in the group stage, before beating Wales in the playoff.
Managed by German legend Inka Grings, who is the first-ever female coach in the top four tiers of men’s football in Germany, the Swiss side will have high hopes of making it out of the group stage.
