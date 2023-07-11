MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group B Preview: WWC 2023 team news, analysis, Sam Kerr looks to shine with Matildas

Group B has some of the best talents in the tournament in the form of Australia’s Sam Kerr, Canada’s Christine Sinclair and Jessie Fleming and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 18:11 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sam Kerr is the focal point of the Australian side looking to make it to the semifinal for the first time in Women’s World Cup.
infoIcon

The Group B of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (WWC) quickly made a claim to be the ‘group of death’ soon after the draw.

With two credible title challengers in the form of Australia and Canada, along with ever-present Nigeria and the underdog Ireland, one can expect a pitched battle in Group B for the top-two spots.

The group also has some of the best talents in the tournament in the form of Australia’s Sam Kerr, Canada’s Christine Sinclair and Jessie Fleming and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala.

Here is a look at all four teams in Group B for the WWC.

Australia 

A surprise 2-0 win over title-favourite England -- breaking a 30-game win streak -- earlier this year has put the spotlight on co-host Australia coming into the WWC. 

After missing out on the first WWC, the Matildas have been a regular feature in the tournament, with three quarterfinal finishes (2007, 2011, 2015) beings its best performances.

RELATED: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr says no plans to wear ‘OneLove’ armband

Australia will pin its hopes on all-time top goalscorer and captain Sam Kerr, who will be looking to establish herself as one of the best in the business. The fleet-footed forward, who found the net 29 times for Chelsea this season, narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot in the 2019 edition. 

In addition to the 29-year-old Kerr, manager Tony Gustavsson has the option of calling upon several stars who ply their trade in Europe, such as Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord and the Manchester City trio of Mary Fowler, Hayley Raso and Alanna Kennedy. 

Australia
Number of World Cups played - Eight
Number of World Cup matches played - 26
Number of World Cup goals - 38
Current FIFA ranking - 10
Road to World Cup - Qualified as co-host
Coach - Tony Gustavsson
Best Player - Sam Kerr
Australia squad
Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams
Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne
Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop
Forwards: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine

Ireland

After finding its way past Scotland in the UEFA round two playoffs, Ireland finds itself in the WWC for the first time, which will also be its first major tournament. 

The Girls in Green, guided by Dutch coach Vera Pauw, will have its task cut in a tough group. 

Ireland’s point of strength will be its midfield, which will be anchored by Arsenal’s Katie McCabe and NWSL star Denise O’Sullivan. 

The Irish side though has had a drab 2023, with no goals scored in three international friendly defeats, with two of them coming against the USA.

Ireland
Number of World Cups played - Zero
Number of World Cup matches played - -
Number of World Cup goals - - 
Current FIFA ranking - 22
Road to World Cup - Beat Scotland 1-0 in UEFA playoffs round two
Coach - Vera Pauw
Best Player - Katie McCabe
Ireland squad
Goalkeeper: Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh
Defenders: Izzy Atkinson, Diane Caldwell, Megan Connolly, Niamh Fahey, Chloe Mustaki, Aine O’Gorman, Claire O’Riordan, Heath Payne, Louise Quinn
Midfielders: Lily Agg, Sinead Farrelly, Ciara Grant, Ruesha Littlejohn, Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Lucy Quinn
Forwards: Amber Barrett, Kyra Carusa, Abbie Larkin, Marissa Sheva

Canada

Canada doesn’t have to look too far back for motivation, going into the WWC, having won the 2020 Olympics Gold. 

Despite the success it has enjoyed in the Olympics – which also includes bronze medals in 2016 and 2012 – Canada has entered the WWC semifinal only once (2003). 

Canada’s Christine Sinclair (12) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Victoria Swift compete for the ball during a CONCACAF women’s championship game.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair (12) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Victoria Swift compete for the ball during a CONCACAF women’s championship game. | Photo Credit: Fernando Llano

Ranked seventh in the world, the North American side will look to make amends in this edition, with the team boasting some proven talents, including 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, who will be heading into her sixth WWC, the most by anyone.

RELATED: WWC 2023: Which notable players have not won the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Bev Priestman’s side though will miss the services of Janine Beckie, who was ruled out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. 

Canada
Number of World Cups played - Eight
Number of World Cup matches played -27
Number of World Cup goals - 34
Current FIFA ranking - 7
Road to World Cup - 2022 CONCACAF W Championship Group B winners
Coach - Bev Preistman
Best Player - Jessie Fleming
Canada squad
Goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan, Sabrina D’Angelo, Lysianne Proulx
Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, Shelina Zadorsky, Allysha Chapman, Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere, Gabrielle Carle
Midfielders: Quinn, Simi Awujo, Jessie Fleming, Julia Grosso, Sophie Schmidt
Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, Cloe Lacasse, Adriana Leon, Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, Evelyne Viens, Olivia Smith

Nigeria

Having appeared in every WWC, Nigeria comes to the 2023 edition with a wealth of experience. Despite its regularity in the event, Nigeria hasn’t had great success in the showpiece tournament, with its best finish being the quarterfinal entry in 1999. 

Coached by Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons are on the rise, with a string of positive results, including a 3-0 win over co-host New Zealand. 

Nigeria, which has won 11 of the 14 African Women’s Cup of Nations, will rely on the goal-scoring prowess of Asisat Oshoala, who recently led Barcelona to the UEFA Women’s Champions League title. 

Oshoala, regarded by many as one of the greatest African footballers, had become the first women footballer from her continent to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2022. 

Nigeria
Number of World Cups played - Nine
Number of World Cup matches played -26
Number of World Cup goals - 20
Current FIFA ranking - 40
Road to World Cup - 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations QF winners
Coach - Randy Waldrum
Best Player - Asisat Oshoala
Nigeria squad
Goalkeepers: Yetunde Balogun, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi
Defenders: Tosin Demehin, Onome Ebi, Rofiat Imuran, Osinachi Ohale, Glory Ogbonna, Ashleigh Plumptre
Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun, Halimatu Ayinde, Jennifer Echegini, Christy Ucheibe
Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie, Gift Monday, Esther Okoronkwo, Ifeoma Onumonu, Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega, Asisat Oshoala, Toni Payne

