FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinal: Australia vs England; Live Streaming info; Preview; head-to-head; When and where to watch?

Here is all you need to know ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 11:03 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lucy Bronze #2 of England and Samantha Kerr #20 of Australia compete for the ball in the match between England and Australia during the 2015 Yongchuan Women’s Football tournament.
FILE PHOTO: Lucy Bronze #2 of England and Samantha Kerr #20 of Australia compete for the ball in the match between England and Australia during the 2015 Yongchuan Women’s Football tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia and England face-off in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup in Sydney with the prospect of facing Spain in the World Cup final.

England overcame Colombia in the quarterfinal after going a goal down thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

Australia on the other hand edged a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out against France to book its place in the semifinal.

PREVIEW: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia, England primed for blockbuster semifinal clash

HEAD - TO - HEAD RECORD

The two teams have faced each other on four occasions with England winning two, Australia winning one and one contest ending in a draw.

FORM

Australia - W-L-W-W-W

England - W-W-W-W-W

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Australia vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England will kick-off at 3:30pm IST.

Where will the Australia vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal match be played?

The WWC 2023 semifinal between Australia and England will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2.

Where to live stream the Australia vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

