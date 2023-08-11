MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia embraces pressure as France quarterfinal looms

The Matildas, bidding to reach the last four for the first time, beat France 1-0 in a friendly a week before the tournament began, in front of a crowd of over 50,000 in Melbourne.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 19:53 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr(with the ball in pic), who sat out three group matches with a calf injury, would start against France if she is cleared by the medical team.
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr(with the ball in pic), who sat out three group matches with a calf injury, would start against France if she is cleared by the medical team. | Photo Credit: DAN PELED/REUTERS
infoIcon

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr(with the ball in pic), who sat out three group matches with a calf injury, would start against France if she is cleared by the medical team. | Photo Credit: DAN PELED/REUTERS

France will look to take advantage of the pressure on Women’s World Cup co-host Australia as home expectations soar before Saturday’s quarter-final showdown in Brisbane, while European champion England takes on Colombia in Sydney.

Apart from the United States, which won the 1999 tournament and reached the semifinals four years later on home soil, no other host nation has lifted the trophy or even made it past the quarter-finals.

The Matildas, bidding to reach the last four for the first time, beat France 1-0 in a friendly a week before the tournament began, in front of a crowd of over 50,000 in Melbourne.

France coach Herve Renard is expecting another packed and partisan crowd at the 52,500-capacity Lang Park but said the occasion would bring out the best in his team as they resume their hunt for a first major title.

“We have been one of the best teams in the world for a long time, but we have still not won anything, not a single medal,” said Eugenie Le Sommer, France’s all-time record scorer with 92 goals.

“We want to take something back to our country, do great things ... We have already been in the last four, but this is definitely one of the most important matches in our history.”

Australia, which welcomed back captain Sam Kerr in its 2-0 win over Denmark in the last round, has embraced the extra attention, with defender Ellie Carpenter saying the nation’s support was a motivation.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said Kerr, who sat out three group matches with a calf injury, would start against France if she is cleared by the medical team.

In the other quarter-final, England will aim to take advantage of a wide open tournament, which will crown a new champion after the exits of all former winners and several challengers.

Colombia, having seen off higher-ranked Germany and South Korea, are plotting another upset but England goalkeeper Mary Earps said “the best is yet to come” from the Lionesses.

“I don’t think we’ve been bad by any means,” Earps said. “But I think you’ve seen glimpses of what we’re capable of.” 

