i.jpg

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England advances over Nigeria on penalty kicks despite James’ red card

England was reduced to 10 players when Lauren James was sent off with three minutes of normal time left following a review of a stamp on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 15:55 IST , BRISBANE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the penalty as England defeated Nigeria to enter the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. 
Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the penalty as England defeated Nigeria to enter the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the penalty as England defeated Nigeria to enter the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women's World Cup.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England won without star Lauren James, who was ejected with a red card, to beat Nigeria on penalty kicks Monday and advance to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup.

The round of 16 match ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, giving Nigeria a chance to win a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time in nine trips to the global tournament.

But European champion England won the shootout 4-2, missing only one attempt.

Jamaica, Colombia to battle on pitch after partying at nightclub

England became the title favourite after the defending champion U.S. team was eliminated on Sunday in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden. But England struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria’s defense.

Matters were made worse for England five minutes from regulation time when star forward James was ejected, after a VAR review, for violent conduct after stomping on a Nigeria defender.

She initially was shown a yellow card by referee Melissa Borjas after falling on top of Michelle Alozie and stepping on her with her studs after getting back to her feet.

The crowd groaned as slow-motion replays were shown on the stadium screens and, after a delay of several minutes, the yellow card was canceled and replaced with a red card.

British media instantly reacted by comparing it with David Beckham’s red card for kicking out at Argentina’s Diego Simeone at the 1998 World Cup in France. The red card means James will miss at least one game, and possibly the rest of the tournament.

The Lionesses immediately had to change formation in the 10-on-11 scenario, bringing on Chloe Kelly to play a solo role up front.

Alozie was clear eight minutes into stoppage time but couldn’t control a left-foot shot from seven yards and skewed it wide of the post.

Veteran forward Asisat Oshoala forced a save from England goalkeeper Mary Earps when she spun and fired a left-foot shot minutes from the end of extra time.

England will meet Colombia or Jamaica in Sydney next Saturday in the quarterfinals.

FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup

