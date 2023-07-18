MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Disappointed’ England pauses bonus discussions with FA ahead of World Cup

The England players have been locked in a dispute with the FA following FIFA’s announcement that the global governing body would directly pay individual fees to players at the World Cup

Published : Jul 18, 2023 18:00 IST , BRISBANE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England‘s women’s football captain Millie Bright in action.
England‘s women’s football captain Millie Bright in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England‘s women’s football captain Millie Bright in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England’s Lionesses have paused bonus discussions with the Football Association (FA) ahead of the Women’s World Cup, their captain Millie Bright said on Tuesday, adding that the team were “disappointed” the issue had not been resolved.

The players have been locked in a dispute with the FA following FIFA’s announcement that the global governing body would directly pay individual fees to players at the World Cup, starting at $30,000 and rising to $270,000 for each member of the winning team.

The FA’s decision not to offer the England team bonus payments on top of the fees they will earn from FIFA has been a bone of contention in the build-up to the tournament.

England plays its opening World Cup match against Haiti in four days, and Bright said they would pause discussions with the FA until after the tournament’s conclusion.

ALSO READ | FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden’s Lundkvist to miss WWC with ankle injury

“Last year we presented the FA with concerns relating to our bonus and commercial structures,” she said in a statement on Twitter signed by all the England players. “The hope was that discussions would lead to a solution before the commencement of our World Cup.

“We are disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved... (and)... with our opening game on the horizon, we Lionesses have decided to pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) said issues surrounding pay were especially apparent in countries where players did not have collective bargaining agreements.

“(The Lionesses) join players from a number of countries at the World Cup who are prepared to make a stand when they don’t think they are being listened to,” PFA chief executive officer Maheta Molango said.

“It’s no coincidence that this is a particular issue for nations where there is no proper Collective Bargaining Agreement in place between players and governing bodies.

“There will always be consequences when players feel they are having to come back issue by issue to push for parity and progress. It doesn’t need to be like this.”

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

Millie Bright /

Football Association /

FA /

Haiti /

Professional Footballers' Association /

Maheta Molango

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Disappointed’ England pauses bonus discussions with FA ahead of World Cup
    Reuters
  3. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia exempted from Asian Games 2022 wrestling trials
    Team Sportstar
  4. PR Sreejesh says goalkeeping camp a boon ahead of Hockey Asian Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH | FIFA Women’s World Cup countdown begins with Eden Park skydive
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. ‘Disappointed’ England pauses bonus discussions with FA ahead of World Cup
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden’s Lundkvist to miss WWC with ankle injury
    Reuters
  3. Ireland preparing for difficult debut in Women’s World Cup opener against co-host Australia
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup, USWNT preview: Five reasons why the United States can win the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 18
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Disappointed’ England pauses bonus discussions with FA ahead of World Cup
    Reuters
  3. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia exempted from Asian Games 2022 wrestling trials
    Team Sportstar
  4. PR Sreejesh says goalkeeping camp a boon ahead of Hockey Asian Champions Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH | FIFA Women’s World Cup countdown begins with Eden Park skydive
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment