Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun was given the first red card of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. as her team held Canada to a goalless draw on Friday.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 10:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun was given the first red card of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. as her team held Canada to a goalless draw on Friday.

The yellow card given to Abiodun was upgraded to red after a VAR review in the 97th minute .

The replay showed Nigerian midfielder tackling Ashley Lawrence with her studs hitting Lawrence’s shin. She will miss their next game against Australia.

Nigeria /

Canada /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

