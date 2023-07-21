Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun handed first red card of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun was given the first red card of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. as her team held Canada to a goalless draw on Friday.
The yellow card given to Abiodun was upgraded to red after a VAR review in the 97th minute .
The replay showed Nigerian midfielder tackling Ashley Lawrence with her studs hitting Lawrence’s shin. She will miss their next game against Australia.
