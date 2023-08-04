FIFA Women’s World Cup: Five talking points from WWC 2023 group stage

The group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup came to an end, with the Round of 16 match-ups coming to shape, on Thursday.

Here are the major talking points from the group stage of the tournament:

Germany’s shock exit

Two-time champion Germany began the tournament with a 6-0 demolition of Morocco. Despite stumbling to defeat to Colombia in the next game, not many expected the European side to not make it to the kncokouts.

But that is exactly what happened as it was held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea, as Morocco pulled off a shock 1-0 win over Colombia, ensuring that Germany exited the tournament in the group stage for the first time.

Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts after South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, saved her short. | Photo Credit: Tertius Pickard

Alexandra Popp’s side threw everything at South Korea, in search of a winner. But the Asian side held on to provide the biggest shock of the tournament.

“I think, in principle, the quality of the team is beyond question. But we simply didn’t bring it on the pitch in the best possible way in the decisive situations in the three games... let’s say, two games. And for me personally, I can’t really explain why,” she said.

Marta’s farewell

Brazil’s forward #10 Marta waves to the crowd. | Photo Credit: WILLIAM WEST

Another exit, but not as shocking as Germany’s, was the ouster of South American giant Brazil.

Slotted in Group F, Brazil struggled to gain momentum, losing 1-2 to France, before being held to a draw by Jamaica to make its way out of the competition.

Brazil’s exit also marked the end of women’s football legend Marta’s World Cup career, with the 37-year-old failing to inspire her side to the round of 16.

Marta holds the record for the most World Cup goals scored, women or men, with 17. She was the first player to score in five consecutive Women’s World Cups, debuting at the 2003 tournament.

“Her legacy continues, it doesn’t end here,” Brazil’s Ary Borges said. Marta “is a woman who will continue to inspire not only my generation, but (new) generations.”

Brazil failed to advance out of the group stage for the first time since 1995, and Marta couldn’t capitalize on the chance to become the first player, woman or man, to score in six World Cups.

But her pending retirement means neither that, nor a Women’s World Cup title, will be a part of her remarkable legacy.

Brazil’s pain was Jamaica’s gain as the North American side made it into the last 16 for the first time.

Morocco’s fairytale

Morocco became the first Arab or North African nation to make it to the knockout stage at the Women’s World Cup after it surpassed Germany in Group H. It also became the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance to the round of 16.

The Atlas Lionesses, who were trounced 6-0 by Germany in their debut game in the tournament, bounced back with consecutive wins to create history.

USA’s lucky break

USA came into the 2023 World Cup as title favourite. But the two-time reigning champion didn’t have it easy, as it had to wait until the last moment to secure its progression.

USA looked a pale shadow of its dominant self as it conceded two draws, against Netherlands and Portugal.

In fact, the five-time winner would have made its way out of the tournament, had Portugal’s Ana Capeta’s shot in the last minute of the third and final game had gone in, instead of coming off the upright.

Vlatko Andonovski, Head Coach of USA, is seen during the match between Portugal and USA. | Photo Credit: BUDA MENDES

“For us the most important thing is getting into the knockout stage, first and foremost,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said, “We don’t want to look two, three, four steps forward. If we start thinking too far ahead, our chance may never come.”

Japan’s assertion

Japan, the only Asian side to win the World Cup, wasn’t considered by many to be among the favourites.

But that perception has changed after the Nadeshikos waltzed through its group, scoring 11 goals and conceding any.

With a round of 16 clash against former champion Norway, Japan will face much sterner tests. But it has marked itself as one of the team to watch out for.

Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda praised the teamwork that saw them keep three clean sheets in three wins to advance.

“Each player is performing their role. They’re not only performing to their own capacity, but they are working as a unit. It’s all about the collective,” he said.