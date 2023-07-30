MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s corner kicks causing trouble for opponents

The Swedes have scored four of their seven goals off corners and on nearly the same play every time and at the centre of it all has been Amanda Ilestedt who has scored three of the goals.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 09:29 IST , WELLINGTON - 2 MINS READ

AP
Amanda Ilestedt (3rd R) of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand.
Amanda Ilestedt (3rd R) of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Amanda Ilestedt (3rd R) of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sweden has dominated the airspace at the Women’s World Cup with its corner kicks, converting them into two victories and a spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

The Swedes have scored four of their seven goals off corners and on nearly the same play every time. A ball curls inside the six-yard box finds the head or foot of a Swedish player in the middle of the action and boom – just like that – the Blue and Yellow have another goal.

At the centre of it all, has been Amanda Ilestedt, the 5-foot-10 defender who has scored three of the goals.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain prepares for Japan clash with fond memories of Palmerston North

Ilestedt, who plays for Arsenal, has leapt high over defenders, glancing headers into the net and giving Sweden the game-winner in a 2-1 comeback over South Africa. Ilestedt scored two more goals in a 5-0 rout of Italy on Saturday.

Corner kicks are a point of emphasis for the Swedes. Although the corner kick may not be as aesthetically pleasing as a goal after a great run down the field, all goals count the same.

“We’ve been good at set pieces for a long time. Regardless of what you might think of Sweden’s type of play, you can always look at the details in the game, look at how you can fine-tune,” said Swedish coach Peter Gerhardsson.

Set pieces are “a structural component where you can do a great deal. Serving the ball up is very important. But you can have different varieties,” he added.

Jonna Andersson, who had three assists on her corners against Italy, said it’s a skill she has worked hard at perfecting.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: Don’t underestimate us, warns Nigeria World Cup coach

“I’ve been putting (in) a lot of time to do corners. I’ve been training hard to have good deliveries,” she said. “Of course, I know that we have a lot of good players in the box, so I need to deliver them.”

And that she does, said Ilestedt, whose three goals had her tied for the tournament lead among all scorers headed into Sunday night’s games.

“We are good at set pieces,” Ilestedt said. “We have good shooters and we know we are good headers so it feels good the balls are coming where they should.”

Sweden will win the group with anything but a loss to Argentina on Wednesday. The Swedes know they’ve given all future opponents an aspect of their game to worry about.

Said Gerhardsson: “It’s an excellent weapon as we move forward.”

Related Topics

Sweden /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s corner kicks causing trouble for opponents
    AP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 26/1 (6) vs South; Mavi strikes for Central vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 291 LIVE updates, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Pereira beats Blachowicz via split decision; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain prepares for Japan clash with fond memories of Palmerston North
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Don’t underestimate us, warns Nigeria World Cup coach
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s corner kicks causing trouble for opponents
    AP
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain prepares for Japan clash with fond memories of Palmerston North
    Reuters
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Don’t underestimate us, warns Nigeria World Cup coach
    AFP
  4. Khadija Shaw returns from suspension as Jamaica knocks Panama out of FIFA Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  5. WWC 2023: No ACL damage but Keira Walsh ruled out for England vs Denmark
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s corner kicks causing trouble for opponents
    AP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: East 26/1 (6) vs South; Mavi strikes for Central vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 291 LIVE updates, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Pereira beats Blachowicz via split decision; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain prepares for Japan clash with fond memories of Palmerston North
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Don’t underestimate us, warns Nigeria World Cup coach
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment