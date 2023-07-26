What happened when USA played Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup the last time?

The United States, after beating Vietnam 3-0 in its opening match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, will now face the Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27.

The second group stage contest will be a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final and the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history that the two finalists from the previous tournament meet in the group stage.

The Netherlands heads into the match after earning a 1-0 win against tournament debutant Portugal on July 23 off a set-piece goal from towering defender Stefanie van der Gragt, but the U.S. currently sits atop Group E on with a plus-three goal differential.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16.

What happened when USA last met Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Megan Rapinoe struck a 61st-minute penalty before Rose Lavelle netted a fine solo goal as the United States trumped the Netherlands 2-0 to become FIFA Women’s World Cup winner for the fourth time.

Lavelle provided the best moment of an entertaining clash in Lyon when she carried the ball from the centre circle to the edge of the box before producing a classy finish, the quality of which reflected everything crowds at this World Cup have come to expect from its dominant team.

The European champion, Netherlands, certainly played its part but, perhaps fittingly after a tournament marked by the use of technology, the contest hinged on a challenge that might have gone unnoticed without it.

Netherlands continued to frustrate USA until Stefanie Van der Gragt’s high challenge on Morgan prompted a VAR review and, after a penalty was awarded, Rapinoe side-footed the ensuing spot-kick low to Van Veenendaal’s left and into the net.

Alex Morgan of the USA battles for possession with Stefanie Van der Gragt and Amouk Dekker of the Netherlands during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vivianne Miedema tore through the USA defence with a mazy dribble but could not get her shot away and moments later Lavelle provided a finishing lesson, making space for herself on the edge of Netherlands’ box before stroking a left-footed shot into the corner of the net.

USA vs Netherlands Head-to-Head:

This will be the second time the USA and Netherlands have faced off at the World Cup and the first since meeting in the final of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, a 2-0 victory for the USA behind goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle

The USA and Netherlands have played 10 times previously and this is their third meeting at a major tournament.

The U.S. leads the overall series with eight wins, one draw and one loss (8W-1D-1L), the lone defeat to the Dutch coming in a 4-3 defeat during the first matchup between the teams in 1991.

Since then, the USA is unbeaten in its last nine games against the Netherlands, though each of the last six meetings between the teams has been decided by two goals or fewer.

Thursday’s matchup in Wellington will be the USA’s 23rd matchup all-time against a UEFA opponent at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The U.S. has won its last six World Cup games against European foes and is 18W-1D-3L all-time in World Cup games against UEFA.