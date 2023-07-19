MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Five Reasons why the England Women’s National team can win the 2023 world cup

The Lionesses are slotted in Group D for the World Cup, along with Haiti, China and Denmark. They would be expected to be in control of the group and should make it to the knockout stages without much difficulties.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 19:01 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman takes a team training session.
England's Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman takes a team training session. | Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP
infoIcon

England’s Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman takes a team training session. | Photo Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

It is not common for England to go into a football World Cup (both men’s and women’s) as a title favourite. But under Sarina Wiegman, England’s women’s team has transformed into a world-beating unit, and is now considered by many to be the likeliest team to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup, set to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

England doesn’t have to look much further back -- unlike its men’s team -- for motivation going into the showpiece event, having won the 2022 Euros, beating Germany in the final.

Under Wiegman, England stitched up a 30-game unbeaten streak, which also included a penalty shootout win over Brazil in the Finalissima. But its streak though ended in April, when it lost to Australia 2-0 in a friendly.

READ MORE: Five reasons why the United States can win the WWC 2023

The Lionesses are slotted in Group D for the World Cup, along with Haiti, China, and Denmark. They would be expected to be in control of the group and should make it to the knockout stages without much difficulty.

Here are five reasons why England can win the Women’s World Cup:

SQUAD DEPTH

There won’t be too many teams in the world that can replace stalwarts like Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby. But England is no ordinary team.

With a vast talent pool to dig into, England has the wherewithal to overcome the trio’s injury-enforced absence. With youngsters like Alessia Russo and Ella Toone ready to step into their magnified roles, Wiegman can go into the World Cup unworried.

SARINA WIEGMAN’S INFLUENCE

Wiegman is one of the sought-after manager in women’s football. In fact, after she led England to the Euro title, there was even talks of her taking over the men’s side. Thankfully for the women’s team, that didn’t transpire as the Dutch manager continues to be at the helm.

Known for her tactical flexibility, Wiegman has transformed England into a side capable of changing shapes and structure to adapt to varying circumstances.

Having won over her wards with her astute player management skills, Wiegman will be confident of guiding them past the semifinal stage for the first time and possibly help the Lionesses lift their first World Cup.

KEIRA WALSH’S CONSISTENCY

Keira Walsh, proclaimed by many as the best women’s midfielder in the game currently, is the beating heart of the English side.

Her unerring passing and the ability to play out through pressure are vital to the way her side builds its play from the back.

Walsh, who started her career with Manchester City, switched to Barcelona last season and has helped the Spanish side to the Champions League title this season.

Nick Cushing, who managed her at Manchester City, described Walsh as “the most tactically intelligent player I’ve worked with.”

SOLIDITY OF MARY EARPS

Until three years ago, Mary Earps was in the outer edges of the national team. But now she is the undisputed English No. 1 and is the reigning FIFA’s goalkeeper of the year.

The Manchester United shot-stopper provides stability and calm at the back. Earps’ passing ability is the foundation of Wiegman’s vision of playing through opposition lines.

WINNING MENTALITY

For years, England’s football teams, both men’s and women’s, were held back by their inability to handle the ‘big stage’ pressure, often succumbing in the knockout stages.

But under Wiegman, England’s women’s team has turned the corner, as evidenced by the way it dominated the field during the Euros last year.

Despite being overwhelming favourites and playing under the intense glare of home pressure, England never bucked. That is a title-winning experience which will come in handy when the World Cup wears on and the focus lights grow in intensity.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

England /

Sarina Wiegman /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

