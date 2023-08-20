MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup Final: Spain vs England; Live Streaming info; Preview; head-to-head; When and where to watch?

Here is all you need to know ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 07:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain players train ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Spain players train ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Abbie Parr/ AP
infoIcon

Spain players train ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Abbie Parr/ AP

Spain and England face-off in the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final in Sydney with a chance to be only the third European winner of the competition.

England beat hosts Australia in the semifinal, with Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scoring after Sam Kerr cancelled out Ella Toone’s opener.

Spain on the other hand edged a tight encounter against Sweden thanks to a late goal from Salma Paralluelo.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

TACTICAL PREVIEW: FIFA Women’s World Cup final: England vs Spain tactical preview - Can Wiegman’s Lionesses tackle Vilda’s La Roja?

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

The two teams have faced each other on 17 occasions with England winning seven, Spain winning three and six contests ending in a draw. England won the most recent meeting between the sides at the 2022 Women’s Euros.

RECENT FORM

Spain- W-W-W-L-W

England - W-W-W-W-W

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 Final match be played?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will kick off at 3:30 pm IST.

Where will the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 Final match be played?

The WWC 2023 final between Spain and England will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 Final?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1.

Where can we live stream the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 Final?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

