FIFA Women’s World Ranking: No change at the top, Bhutan on the up

Published : Jun 09, 2023 15:16 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

FILE PHOTO: Carson Pickett of USA duels for the ball with Oihane Hernandez of Spain during the Women’s International Friendly match between Spain and USA. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nearly three months have gone by since the FIFA Women’s World Ranking was last updated, with no fewer than 101 international matches taking place in that time.

National teams around the world have been engaged in warm-up matches for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, while the Asian qualifiers for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 have also been taking place.

Those games have led to quite a few changes in the global hierarchy, except at the very summit, with the Top 5 remaining unchanged. USA (1st, -) are still out front, followed by the European quartet of Germany (2nd, -), Sweden (3rd, -), England (4th, -) and France (5th, -). There have been changes below, however, with Spain (6th, plus 1) and Canada (7th, minus 1) swapping places and Brazil (8th, plus 1) and the Netherlands (9th, minus 1) doing likewise, along with a good few other teams in the Top 50.

Among the sides occupying that elevated part of the Ranking, Denmark (13th, plus 2), Nigeria (40th, plus 2) and the Philippines (46th, plus 3) have all made modest moves, though the biggest changes can be found further down.

IR Iran (61st, plus 6), Lebanon (138th, plus 4) and Pakistan (157th, plus 4) have all made significant jumps, though the highest climbers of all are Bhutan (171st, plus 7), courtesy of wins over Jordan (73rd, minus 5) and Timor-Leste (156th, minus 3). The biggest fallers are Indonesia (105th, minus 6), who have slipped six places.

11 countries have broken their FIFA Ranking points records: Spain (2002.28), the Republic of Ireland (1743.59), Slovenia (1556.25), Philippines (1512.97), Zambia (1298.31), Cambodia (1144.56), Cyprus (1134.28), Lebanon (1062.88), Pakistan (944.58), Saudi Arabia (844.30) and Bhutan (841.86).

Finally, Slovenia (39th), the Philippines (46th), Cambodia (118th) and Saudi Arabia (170th) have achieved their all-time highs in the Ranking, which is sure to change again when Australia & New Zealand 2023 comes around.