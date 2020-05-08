Football

Quiz: 1950 Football World Cup

Uruguay clinched the World Cup title for the second time in 1950. How much do you know about the fourth FIFA World Cup? Test yourself in our quiz.

08 May, 2020 13:26 IST

Uruguay's Ghiggia scores during the World Cup 1950 final against Brazil in the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 16, 1950. Uruguay defeated Brazil 2-1 to clinch the trophy. - AP

1.On what basis did India qualify for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil?
2.Sixteen teams qualified for the 1950 World Cup. How many withdrew and didn’t play the tournament?
3.Uruguay won the World Cup title for the second time in 1950. How many games did it play in the group stage before the final round?
4.Uruguay defeated Brazil in their final game to lift the 1950 World Cup trophy. How many World Cup finals since then have featured two teams from South America?
5.The 1950 World Cup had a round-robin stage between the four group winners – Brazil, Spain, Sweden and Uruguay – to decide the champion. How many goals did Brazil score in its first two games against Sweden and Spain before facing Uruguay?
6.How was the top-scorer at the 1950 World Cup?
7.Who played the first of a record five World Cup tournaments in 1950?
8.Which of the following is not true about the 1950 World Cup?