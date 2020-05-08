Football Quiz: 1950 Football World Cup Uruguay clinched the World Cup title for the second time in 1950. How much do you know about the fourth FIFA World Cup? Test yourself in our quiz. Team Sportstar 08 May, 2020 13:26 IST Uruguay's Ghiggia scores during the World Cup 1950 final against Brazil in the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 16, 1950. Uruguay defeated Brazil 2-1 to clinch the trophy. - AP Team Sportstar 08 May, 2020 13:26 IST 1.On what basis did India qualify for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil? Burma, Indonesia and the Philippines withdrew from the draw, hence India qualified automatically Its performance at the 1948 Olympics, where India narrowly lost to France 1-2 India didn’t qualify for the 1950 World Cup 2.Sixteen teams qualified for the 1950 World Cup. How many withdrew and didn’t play the tournament? One Scotland withdrew before the draw was made, France and India after. Two Scotland withdrew before the draw was made, France and India after. Three Scotland withdrew before the draw was made, France and India after. 3.Uruguay won the World Cup title for the second time in 1950. How many games did it play in the group stage before the final round? Two Scotland withdrew before the draw was made, leaving 15 teams. Then, France withdrew from the tournament, leaving Group 4 with just Uruguay and Bolivia. One Scotland withdrew before the draw was made, leaving 15 teams. Then, France withdrew from the tournament, leaving Group 4 with just Uruguay and Bolivia. Three Scotland withdrew before the draw was made, leaving 15 teams. Then, France withdrew from the tournament, leaving Group 4 with just Uruguay and Bolivia. 4.Uruguay defeated Brazil in their final game to lift the 1950 World Cup trophy. How many World Cup finals since then have featured two teams from South America? Zero Two One 5.The 1950 World Cup had a round-robin stage between the four group winners – Brazil, Spain, Sweden and Uruguay – to decide the champion. How many goals did Brazil score in its first two games against Sweden and Spain before facing Uruguay? 10 Brazil beat Sweden 7-1 and Spain 6-1. 13 Brazil beat Sweden 7-1 and Spain 6-1. 7 Brazil beat Sweden 7-1 and Spain 6-1. 6.How was the top-scorer at the 1950 World Cup? Spain’s Telmo Zarra Ademir scored eight, Miquez five and Zarra four. Uruguay’s Oscar Miguez Ademir scored eight, Miquez five and Zarra four. Brazil’s Ademir Ademir scored eight, Miquez five and Zarra four. 7.Who played the first of a record five World Cup tournaments in 1950? Mexico’s Antonio Carbajal Brazil’s Garrincha Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas 8.Which of the following is not true about the 1950 World Cup? It was the first time the trophy was referred to as the Jules Rimet Cup It was the first time that no new teams made their debut at the World Cup (excluding the first tournament in 1930) It was the first time the reigning champion was defending the title