Football Quiz: 1978 Football World Cup Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 1978. Test your knowledge of the 11th FIFA World Cup with our quiz. Team Sportstar 16 May, 2020 13:31 IST Daniel Passerella holds the cup after Argentina's win in the final against Netherlands in Buenos Aires. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 16 May, 2020 13:31 IST 1.At the 1978 World Cup, Tunisia became the first African team to win a game at the quadrennial tournament. It defeated, drew with and lost to ..., ... and ..., respectively, in the group stage. West Germany, Poland, Mexico Poland, Mexico, West Germany Mexico, West Germany, Poland 2.Which of these is not a Muller who scored for West Germany at the 1978 World Cup? Klaus Dieter Hansi 3.Argentina legend Diego Maradona, 17 at the time, did not play any game at the 1978 World Cup because ...? He wasn’t named in the squad Menotti felt Maradona was too young to deal with the pressure. He was injured Menotti felt Maradona was too young to deal with the pressure. He had a falling out with manager César Luis Menotti Menotti felt Maradona was too young to deal with the pressure. 4.Rob Rensenbrink of the Netherlands and Teofilo Cubillas of Peru both scored hat-tricks in the group stage of the 1978 World Cup. Which of the following is not true about the two hat-tricks? Both were scored against the same team Both were scored against Iran, by Rensenbrink on June 3 and Cubillas on June 11, 1978. Both were scored on the same day Both were scored against Iran, by Rensenbrink on June 3 and Cubillas on June 11, 1978. Both included two goals from penalty kicks Both were scored against Iran, by Rensenbrink on June 3 and Cubillas on June 11, 1978. 5.Brazil finished third at the 1978 World Cup, playing seven games along the way. How many games did it lose? Zero Brazil won one and drew two games as it finished behind Austria in the first group stage. In the second group stage, it won two games and drew one, and finished behind Argentina on goal difference. At the 1974 and ’78, the two group toppers in the second group stage played the final; the two second-place finishers contested third place. One Brazil won one and drew two games as it finished behind Austria in the first group stage. In the second group stage, it won two games and drew one, and finished behind Argentina on goal difference. At the 1974 and ’78, the two group toppers in the second group stage played the final; the two second-place finishers contested third place. Two Brazil won one and drew two games as it finished behind Austria in the first group stage. In the second group stage, it won two games and drew one, and finished behind Argentina on goal difference. At the 1974 and ’78, the two group toppers in the second group stage played the final; the two second-place finishers contested third place. 6.Mario Kempes scored six goals in seven games for Argentina at the 1978 World Cup. In the 10 World Cups since, how many players have surpassed that mark? Two Ronaldo scored eight in seven games for Brazil in 2002. Eight others have equalled Kempes: Italy’s Paolo Rossi (1982), England’s Gary Lineker (1986), Italy’s Salvatore Schillaci (1990), Bulgaria’s Hristo Stoichkov and Russia’s Oleg Salenko (1994), Croatia’s Davor Šuker (1998), Colombia’s James Rodríguez (2014) and England’s Harry Kane (2018). Three Ronaldo scored eight in seven games for Brazil in 2002. Eight others have equalled Kempes: Italy’s Paolo Rossi (1982), England’s Gary Lineker (1986), Italy’s Salvatore Schillaci (1990), Bulgaria’s Hristo Stoichkov and Russia’s Oleg Salenko (1994), Croatia’s Davor Šuker (1998), Colombia’s James Rodríguez (2014) and England’s Harry Kane (2018). One Ronaldo scored eight in seven games for Brazil in 2002. Eight others have equalled Kempes: Italy’s Paolo Rossi (1982), England’s Gary Lineker (1986), Italy’s Salvatore Schillaci (1990), Bulgaria’s Hristo Stoichkov and Russia’s Oleg Salenko (1994), Croatia’s Davor Šuker (1998), Colombia’s James Rodríguez (2014) and England’s Harry Kane (2018). 7.Penalty shootouts, which were first introduced at at the 1978 World Cup, decided how many games at that tournament? None Penalty shootouts could have come into effect in only two games in 1978 – the final and the third-place playoff. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in extra time in the former, and Brazil defeated Italy 2-1 in regulation time in the latter. One Penalty shootouts could have come into effect in only two games in 1978 – the final and the third-place playoff. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in extra time in the former, and Brazil defeated Italy 2-1 in regulation time in the latter. Two Penalty shootouts could have come into effect in only two games in 1978 – the final and the third-place playoff. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in extra time in the former, and Brazil defeated Italy 2-1 in regulation time in the latter. 8.Four of the five World Cups between 1970 and 1986 were hosted by countries where Spanish was the most spoken language. Ergo, Spanish-named mascots. What the mascot for Argentina 1978 called? Naranjito Juanito Gauchito 9.BONUS QUESTION: Gauchito, the 1978 World Cup mascot, is ...? A boy in the host’s kit, wearing a hat, a neckerchief and a whip An orange wearing the host’s kit A boy wearing the host’s kit and a sombrero