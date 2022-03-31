Football Football Players who failed to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022: Here are some notable names who won't take part in the Qatar World Cup later this year. Team Sportstar 31 March, 2022 09:46 IST Egypt's Mohamed Salah reacts after his penalty miss in the World Cup qualifier play-off against Senegal. - AP Team Sportstar 31 March, 2022 09:46 IST The FIFA World Cup 2022 will host some big names like Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Neymar (Brazil), Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), among others.However, several superstars of the game have missed the ticket after they failed to ensure that their teams cracked the qualification process.RELATED | Who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022? Here are some notable names who won't take part in the Qatar World Cup.Federico Chiesa (Italy)Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)Marco Verratti (Italy)Erling Haaland (Norway)Martin Odegaard (Norway)Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)David Alaba (Austria)Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)Mohamed Salah (Egypt)Luis Diaz (Colombia)James Rodriguez (Colombia)Alexis Sanchez (Chile)Arturo Vidal (Chile) Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :