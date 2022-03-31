Players who failed to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will host some big names like Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Neymar (Brazil), Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), among others.

However, several superstars of the game have missed the ticket after they failed to ensure that their teams cracked the qualification process.

Here are some notable names who won't take part in the Qatar World Cup.

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

Marco Verratti (Italy)

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Martin Odegaard (Norway)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

David Alaba (Austria)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Luis Diaz (Colombia)

James Rodriguez (Colombia)

Alexis Sanchez (Chile)

Arturo Vidal (Chile)