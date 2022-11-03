Football

Germany striker Timo Werner out of World Cup with ankle injury

Werner went off in the 19th minute of Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday after signaling to the bench and showing visible discomfort.

LEIPZIG, Germany 03 November, 2022 21:39 IST
LEIPZIG, Germany 03 November, 2022 21:39 IST
RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner during the warm-up before the UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, on November 2, 2022.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner during the warm-up before the UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, on November 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Werner went off in the 19th minute of Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday after signaling to the bench and showing visible discomfort.

Germany forward Timo Werner will not be able to play at the FIFA World Cup after he tore an ankle ligament, his club RB Leipzig said on Thursday.

Werner went off in the 19th minute of Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday after signaling to the bench and showing visible discomfort.

“Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle. Timo Werner will therefore be out for the rest of 2022,” the club said.

“A decision on his treatment will be made in the coming days.”

Germany’s opening World Cup game in Qatar is on Nov. 23 against Japan.

