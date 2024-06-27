MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia in same group for third round

Group A consists of Iran, which has appeared at the last three World Cups, and Asian champion Qatar, the 2022 host seeking to qualify for a first time.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 22:42 IST , KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - 2 MINS READ

AP
(Left to right) The three powerhouses (Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia), with 19 World Cup appearances between them, have been placed in Group C with Bahrain, China and Indonesia.
(Left to right) The three powerhouses (Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia), with 19 World Cup appearances between them, have been placed in Group C with Bahrain, China and Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/AP
infoIcon

(Left to right) The three powerhouses (Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia), with 19 World Cup appearances between them, have been placed in Group C with Bahrain, China and Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/AP

Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia will face each other in the third round of Asia’s World Cup qualification for a third cycle in a row following Thursday’s draw in Kuala Lumpur.

The three powerhouses, with 19 World Cup appearances between them, have been placed in Group C with Bahrain, China and Indonesia.

Asia’s automatic allocation has increased from four teams in 2022 to eight in 2026. The top two from each of the three groups of six will qualify for the World Cup, while the six teams that finish third and fourth will progress to the fourth round of qualification to play off for two more places.

Australia coach Graham Arnold believes that his team is stronger than before. “In the last campaign we didn’t have the depth in the team that we have today,” Arnold, in charge since 2018, said.

“A lot of people are sitting back and thinking that there are 8 1/2 teams potentially going to be qualifying and that it’s going to be easier, but the draw has shown today that there’s three tough groups.”

MORE ON ASIAN FOOTBALL: Ammouta, who led Jordan to maiden AFC Asian Cup final, parts ways with team

Group A consists of Iran, which has appeared at the last three World Cups, and Asian champion Qatar, the 2022 host seeking to qualify for a first time.

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification: Third round groups
Group A: Iran, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Unites Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea
Group B: South Korea, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Palestine, Kuwait
Group C: Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, China, Indonesia

Uzbekistan can make a first appearance, as can Central Asian neighbor Kyrgyzstan. The United Arab Emirates made it in 1990, while North Korea qualified in 1966 and 2010.

Tim Cahill, the former Australia international who is now the Qatar football association’s technical director, is looking forward to the challenge.

“We always have to believe there is a chance,” Cahill said.

“Now we know who we are going to play, and what it comes down to is the preparation, logistics, and making sure the squad is ready mentally and physically. This is a different stage for us, and it will involve traveling and visiting many countries. It will be difficult, but we have to play.”

ALSO READ: New AFC Asian champions to earn 100 cr in prize money in club competition revamp

South Korea will record an 11th successive World Cup appearance if it can finish in the top two of Group C. Of the five opponents for the 2002 semifinalist only Iraq, in 1986, and Kuwait, in 1982, have made it before. Jordan, Oman and the Palestine round out the group.

The third round will kick off in September and end in June 2025.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Japan /

Australia /

Saudi Arabia

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

