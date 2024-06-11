FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings; Salah rescues Egypt in draw against Guinea-Bissau

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah did what he does best and netted an important goal to eke out a draw against Guinea-Bissau in Egypt’s World Cup qualifying match on Monday. This maintained Egypt’s spotless run in the CAF qualifiers.

An upset in the recent cycle of matches was 30th ranked Nigeria getting handed a 1-2 defeat by 97th ranked Benin. The latter is currently topping Group C with seven points from four games.

The group winners from each group will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Following are the standings of CAF countries after this round of World Cup qualifiers:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Egypt 4 3 1 0 11 2 9 10 2 Guinea-Bissau 4 1 3 0 3 2 1 6 3 Burkina Faso 4 1 2 1 7 5 2 5 4 Sierra Leone 4 1 2 1 4 5 -1 5 5 Ethiopia 4 0 3 1 1 4 -3 3 6 Dijbouti 4 0 1 3 2 10 -8 1

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Senegal 4 2 2 0 6 1 5 8 2 Sudan 3 2 1 0 4 1 3 7 3 DR Congo 4 2 1 1 4 2 2 7 4 Togo 4 0 3 1 2 3 -1 3 5 South Sudan 3 0 2 1 1 5 -4 2 6 Mauritania 4 0 1 3 0 5 -5 1

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Benin 4 2 1 1 4 3 1 7 2 Lesotho 3 1 2 0 3 1 2 5 3 Rwanda 3 1 1 1 2 1 1 4 4 South Africa 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 5 Nigeria 4 0 3 1 4 5 -1 3 6 Zimbabwe 3 0 2 1 1 3 -2 2

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Cameroon 3 2 1 0 8 2 6 7 2 Libya 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7 3 Angola 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 5 4 Cape Verde 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 5 Mauritius 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1 6 Eswatini 3 0 0 3 0 4 -4 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Morocco 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6 2 Zambia 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3 3 Niger 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 4 Tanzania 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3 5 Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Ivory Coast 3 3 0 0 12 0 12 9 2 Gabon 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6 3 Kenya 3 1 1 1 7 3 4 4 4 Burundi 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 5 Gambia 3 1 0 2 7 6 1 3 6 Seychelles 3 0 0 3 1 19 -18 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Algeria 4 3 0 1 8 4 4 9 2 Mozambique 4 3 0 1 6 5 1 9 3 Botswana 4 2 0 2 6 5 1 6 4 Guinea 4 2 0 2 4 4 0 6 5 Uganda 4 2 0 2 4 4 4 6 6 Somalia 4 0 0 4 3 -9 -6 0

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Tunisia 4 3 1 0 6 0 6 10 2 Namibia 4 2 2 0 6 1 5 8 3 Liberia 4 2 1 1 5 2 3 7 4 Malawi 4 2 0 2 4 3 1 6 5 Equatorial Guinea 4 1 0 3 1 7 -6 3 6 Sao Tome and Principe 4 0 0 4 1 10 -9 0

Group I standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Ghana 4 3 0 1 7 5 2 9 2 Madagascar 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6 3 Comoros 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6 4 Mali 3 1 1 1 5 4 1 4 5 Central African Republiv 4 1 1 2 7 9 -2 4 6 Chad 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

Last Updated: June 11, 2024 (8:35 PM IST)