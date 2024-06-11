FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings; Salah rescues Egypt in draw against Guinea-Bissau

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah did what he does best and netted an important goal to eke out a draw against Guinea-Bissau in Egypt’s World Cup qualifying match on Monday. This maintained Egypt’s spotless run in the CAF qualifiers.
An upset in the recent cycle of matches was 30th ranked Nigeria getting handed a 1-2 defeat by 97th ranked Benin. The latter is currently topping Group C with seven points from four games.
The group winners from each group will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Following are the standings of CAF countries after this round of World Cup qualifiers:
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|2
|9
|10
|2
|Guinea-Bissau
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|Burkina Faso
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|5
|4
|Sierra Leone
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|5
|Ethiopia
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|6
|Dijbouti
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|1
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Senegal
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|8
|2
|Sudan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|3
|DR Congo
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|7
|4
|Togo
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|5
|South Sudan
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|2
|6
|Mauritania
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|1
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Benin
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|7
|2
|Lesotho
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|3
|Rwanda
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|South Africa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|5
|Nigeria
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|6
|Zimbabwe
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|2
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Cameroon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|7
|2
|Libya
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Angola
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|Cape Verde
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|5
|Mauritius
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|6
|Eswatini
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|-4
|0
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Morocco
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Zambia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|3
|3
|Niger
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Tanzania
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|5
|Congo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Ivory Coast
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|9
|2
|Gabon
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Kenya
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Burundi
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|5
|Gambia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Seychelles
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|19
|-18
|0
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Algeria
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|9
|2
|Mozambique
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|9
|3
|Botswana
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1
|6
|4
|Guinea
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|6
|5
|Uganda
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|4
|6
|6
|Somalia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|-9
|-6
|0
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Tunisia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|10
|2
|Namibia
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|8
|3
|Liberia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
|7
|4
|Malawi
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|6
|5
|Equatorial Guinea
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|3
|6
|Sao Tome and Principe
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|0
Group I standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|9
|2
|Madagascar
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Comoros
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
|4
|Mali
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Central African Republiv
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|6
|Chad
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Last Updated: June 11, 2024 (8:35 PM IST)
