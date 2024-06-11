MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings; Salah rescues Egypt in draw against Guinea-Bissau

An upset in the recent cycle of matches was 30th ranked Nigeria getting handed a 1-2 defeat by 97th ranked Benin. The latter is currently topping Group C with seven points from four games.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 21:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after the draw with Guinea-Bissau in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after the draw with Guinea-Bissau in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after the draw with Guinea-Bissau in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah did what he does best and netted an important goal to eke out a draw against Guinea-Bissau in Egypt’s World Cup qualifying match on Monday. This maintained Egypt’s spotless run in the CAF qualifiers.

An upset in the recent cycle of matches was 30th ranked Nigeria getting handed a 1-2 defeat by 97th ranked Benin. The latter is currently topping Group C with seven points from four games.

The group winners from each group will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Following are the standings of CAF countries after this round of World Cup qualifiers:

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Egypt 4 3 1 0 11 2 9 10
2 Guinea-Bissau 4 1 3 0 3 2 1 6
3 Burkina Faso 4 1 2 1 7 5 2 5
4 Sierra Leone 4 1 2 1 4 5 -1 5
5 Ethiopia 4 0 3 1 1 4 -3 3
6 Dijbouti 4 0 1 3 2 10 -8 1

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Senegal 4 2 2 0 6 1 5 8
2 Sudan 3 2 1 0 4 1 3 7
3 DR Congo 4 2 1 1 4 2 2 7
4 Togo 4 0 3 1 2 3 -1 3
5 South Sudan 3 0 2 1 1 5 -4 2
6 Mauritania 4 0 1 3 0 5 -5 1

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Benin 4 2 1 1 4 3 1 7
2 Lesotho 3 1 2 0 3 1 2 5
3 Rwanda 3 1 1 1 2 1 1 4
4 South Africa 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4
5 Nigeria 4 0 3 1 4 5 -1 3
6 Zimbabwe 3 0 2 1 1 3 -2 2

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Cameroon 3 2 1 0 8 2 6 7
2 Libya 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7
3 Angola 3 1 2 0 1 0 1 5
4 Cape Verde 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4
5 Mauritius 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1
6 Eswatini 3 0 0 3 0 4 -4 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Morocco 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6
2 Zambia 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3
3 Niger 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3
4 Tanzania 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3
5 Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Ivory Coast 3 3 0 0 12 0 12 9
2 Gabon 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6
3 Kenya 3 1 1 1 7 3 4 4
4 Burundi 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4
5 Gambia 3 1 0 2 7 6 1 3
6 Seychelles 3 0 0 3 1 19 -18 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Algeria 4 3 0 1 8 4 4 9
2 Mozambique 4 3 0 1 6 5 1 9
3 Botswana 4 2 0 2 6 5 1 6
4 Guinea 4 2 0 2 4 4 0 6
5 Uganda 4 2 0 2 4 4 4 6
6 Somalia 4 0 0 4 3 -9 -6 0

Group H standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Tunisia 4 3 1 0 6 0 6 10
2 Namibia 4 2 2 0 6 1 5 8
3 Liberia 4 2 1 1 5 2 3 7
4 Malawi 4 2 0 2 4 3 1 6
5 Equatorial Guinea 4 1 0 3 1 7 -6 3
6 Sao Tome and Principe 4 0 0 4 1 10 -9 0

Group I standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Ghana 4 3 0 1 7 5 2 9
2 Madagascar 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6
3 Comoros 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6
4 Mali 3 1 1 1 5 4 1 4
5 Central African Republiv 4 1 1 2 7 9 -2 4
6 Chad 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

Last Updated: June 11, 2024 (8:35 PM IST)

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sport Wrap, June 11: Shagun Kumari bounces back at the AITA National series junior tennis tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings; Salah rescues Egypt in draw against Guinea-Bissau
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Canada 76/6; Johnson falls after fifty as Pakistan pacers wreak havoc
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sherin Abdul Gafoor keen to become India’s long jump lead after lengthy injury layoff
    Stan Rayan
  5. Sumit Nagal moves to pre-quarterfinals of ATP Challenger in Italy; Achieves career-high ranking of 73
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings; Salah rescues Egypt in draw against Guinea-Bissau
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Group C: England starting from scratch in Southgate’s last dance
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Turkey at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide
    Team Sportstar
  4. Thailand vs Singapore, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Why did Thailand not qualify despite beating Singapore?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, North Korea qualifies for Asian Cup, India vs Qatar updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sport Wrap, June 11: Shagun Kumari bounces back at the AITA National series junior tennis tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings; Salah rescues Egypt in draw against Guinea-Bissau
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Canada 76/6; Johnson falls after fifty as Pakistan pacers wreak havoc
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sherin Abdul Gafoor keen to become India’s long jump lead after lengthy injury layoff
    Stan Rayan
  5. Sumit Nagal moves to pre-quarterfinals of ATP Challenger in Italy; Achieves career-high ranking of 73
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment