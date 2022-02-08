FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Fans apply for 17 million tickets during first sales period

Football fans across the globe have applied for 17 million tickets in the first sales period of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which lasted just 20 days. The largest number of applicants came from the host country.

During the opening random selection draw sales period, FIFA was also inundated by applications from Argentina, Brazil, England, France, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the USA.

Kane's form never a big worry, says Spurs manager Conte

The most sought-after tickets were for the final on 18 December at Lusail Stadium, with 1.8 million requests for that match alone.