Football Football World Cup Qualifiers: Courtois, Carrasco and Witsel out of Belgium squad The trio adds to the absentees' list with Romelu Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier already out of the team. AP 07 September, 2021 20:20 IST File Photo: Thibaut Courtois, along with Carrasco and Witsel did not travel with the squad to Kazan, Russia, where the game was switched due to sanctions against the Minsk government. - REUTERS Belgium players Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel and Thibaut Courtois have been released back to their clubs ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Wednesday.The trio did not travel with the squad to Kazan, Russia, where the game was switched due to sanctions against the Minsk government.ALSO READ | Southgate open-minded about FIFA's biennial World Cup proposalBelgium coach Roberto Martinez will also have to deal with the absence of Romelu Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier, who left the national team after they beat the Czech Republic 3-0 on Sunday.Belgium leads Europe Group E by six points from the Czechs. Belarus trails by 10 points.