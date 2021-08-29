Scotland's McGinn to miss Denmark game due to COVID-19

John McGinn will miss Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Denmark after testing positive for COVID-19, the Aston Villa midfielder said on Sunday.

McGinn was left out of Villa's squad for their last two matches, a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and a 6-0 win over Barrow in the League Cup in midweek.

The 26-year-old said he would also not be able to play for Scotland in its first match of the international break against Denmark at Parken Stadium on Wednesday.

"Disappointed to miss out on the last two matches and Wednesday night with a positive Covid test. Thankfully no symptoms and feeling fine," McGinn said on Twitter.

Scotland, who is second in Group F on five points, four behind Denmark, also hosts Moldova on Saturday before travelling to Vienna to take on fourth-placed Austria on September 7/