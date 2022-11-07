Football

‘Uruguay and Barcelona will decide on Araujo’s fitness for World Cup’: Xavi

Uruguay has to announce its 26-member World Cup squad before November 14. It faces South Korea in its first match on November 23.

07 November, 2022 23:44 IST
Ronald Araujo has been out since undergoing a surgery on his right leg in September.

Ronald Araujo has been out since undergoing a surgery on his right leg in September.

Barcelona and Uruguay will take a joint decision on Ronald Araujo’s fitness as the defender looks to recover in time for the World Cup later this month, the LaLiga club’s manager Xavi Hernandez said on Monday.

Araujo has been recovering after undergoing thigh surgery in September and Xavi said the priority is for the 23-year-old to recover well rather than rush him back.

“There is fluid communication with Uruguay and (their coach) Diego Alonso and we will decide together,” Xavi told reporters.

“We will see if he is medically cleared because the player is in charge. If he tells you he is well, it is because his body feels that way.”

Alonso, who has until November 14 to name his final 26-man squad for the World Cup, will also check on Valencia striker Edinson Cavani to assess whether he can recover from an ankle injury in time for the trip to Qatar.

Full back Damian Suarez is also another worry after he limped off 10 minutes into Getafe’s 1-0 win at Elche last week.

Uruguay kick off their World Cup campaign against Group H opponents South Korea on November 24. They will also face Portugal and Ghana.

