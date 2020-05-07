Klose to Muller: Top 10 FIFA World Cup goal scorers

Players love to to dazzle on the big stage and for a footballer there's nothing better than the FIFA World Cup. There have been players in the history of the sport who took a particular liking for the mega event.

Sportstar takes a look at the top goal scorers at World Cups.

Miroslav Klose (Germany, 16 goals)

The German made an impact in the 2002 World Cup with five goals and four years later scored the same number of goals to walk away with the Golden Shoe award. In 2010, Klose netted four and in 2014 achieved a record when he scored his 16th during Brazil's 7-1 thrashing in the semifinal.

Ronaldo (Brazil, 15 goals)

As a 17-year-old, he didn't get a game in the 1994 World Cup but four years later he scored four goals. In the 2002 edition, Ronaldo was a star in Brazil's title win. He scored eight goals and bagged the Golden Shoe award. Despite not being at his best at the 2006 edition, he still managed to find the net thrice.

Gerd Muller (West Germany, 14 goals)

Muller has the unique record of having scored in double figures in a single World Cup, which he achieved in the 1970 edition. West Germany faltered in the semifinal but Muller made an impact. However, in the next edition four years later as host and riding on Muller's goals it defeated Netherlands in the final to take home the trophy.

Just Fontaine (France, 13 goals)

Fontaine scored 13 goals, in six games, at the 1958 edition to help France finsh third -- setting the record of the most goals scored at a World Cup in the process.

Pele (Brazil, 12 goals)

Regarded as one of the legends of the game, Pepe featured in four World Cups and helped Brazil to the title thrice. In 1958, Pele found the net six times, which included a hat-trick and a brace in the final. In 1962 and 1966 editions, he scored only one goal each. He regained his scoring touch at the 1970 edition, scoring four goals to help his country regain the trophy.

Sandor Kocsis (Hungary, 11 goals)

Like Fontaine, Kocsis also scored all of his World Cup goals in a single edition. Kocsis scored a hat-trick in the opening game of the 1954 World Cup, following it up with four more in the second match and braces in the quarters and semis respectively. However, he drew a blank in the final where Hungary lost 3-2 to West Germany.

Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany, 11 goals)

Klinsmann starred in West Germany's title-win in 1990 with three goals, notably scoring in the last-16 clash against the Netherlands. In the next two editions, '94 and '98, he turned up for an united Germany where he scored five and three goals respectively.

Gary Lineker (England, 10 goals)

Along with Geoff Hurst, Lineker is among the two English footballers to have scored a hat-trick in a World Cup. His hat-trick came against Poland in 1986 World Cup. He scored three more to secure the Golden Shoe. In the following World Cup, he scored four times with England reaching the semifinals.

Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina, 10 goals)

The Argentine scored four goals -- included a hat-trick against Greecein -- in his maiden World Cup appearance in 1994. Four years later, he netted another treble -- this time against Jamaica -- before scoring a goal each against Japan and England. Batistuta bowed out of international football with one last goal in 2002 edition.

Thomas Muller (Germany, 10 goals)

Muller has been a steady performer at the World Cup stage, having bagged the Golden Boot in 2010 for his five goals and three assists. Four years later, he scored a hat-trick against Portugal, a goal vs USA and the first strike in the 7-1 mauling of Brazil.