FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the Qatar WC mascot? 

The mascot for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is ‘La’eeb’. It is inspired by the keffiyeh, a traditional headdress worn by Arab men. ‘La’eeb’ in Arabic translates to ‘super-skilled player’, in anticipation of the hundreds of footballers about to land in the country. It is made of a piece of clothing.

The adventurous, fun and curious La’eeb was unveiled during the Qatar 2022 Final Draw, which took place in Doha on April 1, following a tradition that was initiated in England 1966.

At the unveiling ceremony, an animated video was displayed, telling La’eeb’s story to millions of football fans. The mascot was seen flying through the air as the video narrated its story.

FIFA - the governing body of world football - says, “La’eeb will be known for his youthful spirit; spreading joy and confidence everywhere he goes. La’eeb comes from a parallel world where tournament mascots live. It is a world where ideas and creativity form the basis of characters that live in the minds of everyone.”

La'eeb is here to share his love of football with fans worldwide!#FinalDraw | #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/uYJALVNUVw — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

During the World Cup, starting on November 20, La’eeb will be everywhere - welcoming the teams, inspiring the fans, and cheering the action during the matches. Apart from the players, it will certinaly be one of the key attractions.