FIFA World Cup 2022: Will there be alcohol at Qatar WC?

FIFA and the Qatar World Cup organisers on Friday banned beer sales around stadiums in a stunning u-turn just two days before kickof of the tournament.

Alcohol is largely prohibited in the Islamic nation but the organisers sparked anger from fans with their dramatic decision.

Football’s world governing body said beer would not be sold to fans around any of the eight World Cup stadiums following discussions with the hosts.

Official sponsor Budweiser posted a message on Twitter saying, “Well, this is awkward” before the post was deleted.

Will alcohol be sold at Qatar World Cup?

Yes, alcohol will be sold in Qatar during the duration of the World Cup but will not be sold in stadium perimeters. However, fans can get access to beer inside stadiums if they have hospitality passes. The hospitality passes range from $950 to $3050 at the early stages of the tournament.

Where will alcohol be sold at Qatar World Cup?

In a statement, FIFA stated that alcoholic beverages will be sold at FIFA fan festivals, other fan destinations and licensed venues.

What will be the price of beer at Qatar World Cup?

According to Reuters, half a litre of beer will cost 50 Qatari riyals ($13.73) inside the main fan zone, the 40,000 capacity FIFA Fan Fest in central Doha’s Al Bidda Park. There could be a limit of four drinks per order at the counter.

Budweiser, the American giant producer of beer, was reported by AFP to have said that restrictions at World Cup matches were “beyond our control,” after FIFA and host nation Qatar announced sales at stadiums would not go ahead.

AB InBev acknowledged the action taken merely days before the first match kickoff on Sunday, saying “some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control,” a company spokesperson was quoted telling AFP.

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey hopes FIFA’s decision to ban the sale of alcoholic beer at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums will not dampen the atmosphere at their games.

Asked if the decision will affect the spirits of Welsh fans at stadiums, Hennessey told reporters: “I hope not.

“Obviously we all love a good atmosphere, and with the Wales fans there, obviously they’re supporting us as our 12th man so hopefully it won’t distract them in any way.”

Hennessey said it was a good decision by Wales, who are returning to the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

“Walking in here now, obviously you can see the heat is quite powerful. So obviously the delay in training as long as possible is really good for us obviously, for the outfielders, more for the goalkeepers,” he said.

Wales begin their campaign against the United States on Monday in Group B. They are also due to face Iran and England.