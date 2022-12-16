What do stars in jerseys of Argentina, France signify in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has had 62 matches played and 28 teams from around the world have returned home, following elimination from the tournament.

Croatia and Morocco will be in action in the third-place match, while Argentina and France will be playing the final, at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

One thing remains clear - the World Cup will not have a new World Champion this time.

It's Leo Messi's world and we are just living in it 🌎pic.twitter.com/drA4Jl74JA — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 13, 2022

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, beat Croatia in the semifinal with the former Barcelona forward scoring and assisting a goal each, while France pipped Morocco 2-0 to become the first defending champion to play the final since Brazil (2002).

Argentina and France have both won the tournament twice and Les Blues is the defending champion, which means the winner in Qatar will have an extra ‘star’ added to its jersey.

What do the stars indicate?

The stars on the jerseys of countries indicate the number of times they have won the FIFA World Cup.

For example, Spain did not have a star on its jersey until 2010. After winning the trophy, its international jerseys have one present. Similarly, for Uruguay and Germany, the jerseys have two and four stars respectively.

Brazil has five stars on its jersey, indicating it has won the FIFA World Cup five times. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil, which has won the World Cup the most number of times, has five stars on its jersey.

In club football, a similar custom is often seen in the UEFA Champions League, where Bayern Munich once had four stars on its jersey indicating it had four UCL title.

RELATED WORLD CUP STORIES

AC Milan, on the other hand, has made the value of a star further illustrious, adding one star on its jersey indicating it has once 10 Scudetti (Serie A, Italian League titles).

Returning to international football, for both Argentina and France in the FIFA World Cup, it will be a chance to add a third star after the final in Qatar.