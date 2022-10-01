Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Belgium will become the 11th nation to reach the landmark of 50 matches at the tournament, they have featured in 48 matches at the finals prior to this edition.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 13:52 IST
Belgium will bank its hopes on Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku with the Hazard brothers, Eden and Thorgan along the wings in Qatar 2022.

Belgium will bank its hopes on Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku with the Hazard brothers, Eden and Thorgan along the wings in Qatar 2022.

Belgium had its best performance ever at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with a third-place finish. In Qatar, it will look to go further ahead in the tournament with midfield talisman Kevin De Bruyne in its side.

The team has been on a promising run in the qualifying games and is on a 28-game unbeaten run. It last lost in a qualifying game in 2009.

Roberto Martinez’s side will become the 11th different nation to reach the landmark of 50 matches at the tournament, they have featured in 48 matches at the finals prior to this edition.

Belgium will bank its hopes on Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku with the Hazard brothers, Eden and Thorgan, along the wings. However, it is unclear if the Real Madrid player will be fit enough for Qatar.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Belgium is unbeaten in its last 12 group stage matches at the FIFA World Cup (W7 D5). It has won seven in a row heading into this tournament. Its last group stage defeat was 28 years ago, in 1994 (L 1-0 vs Saudi Arabia).

Manager: Roberto Martinez

Belgium's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
48209196872

When is Belgium playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 24 - Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM - Al Rayyan Stadium
  • ⦿ November 27 - Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM - Al Thumama Stadium
  • ⦿ December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM - Al Rayyan Stadium
Where can I watch Belgium’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Belgium’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

