Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Costa Rica has participated in four of the last five World Cups and made its way to Qatar after seeing off New Zealand in the intercontinental playoffs.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 13:51 IST
01 October, 2022 13:51 IST
An early goal by Joel Campbell (right) secured the FIFA World Cup 2022 berth for Costa Rica and is grouped with Germany, Japan and Spain in Group E.

An early goal by Joel Campbell (right) secured the FIFA World Cup 2022 berth for Costa Rica and is grouped with Germany, Japan and Spain in Group E. | Photo Credit: AP

Costa Rica has participated in four of the last five World Cups and made its way to Qatar after seeing off New Zealand in the intercontinental playoffs.

Costa Rica has participated in four of the last five World Cups (it missed out in 2010) and made it to the quarterfinal in Brazil 2014.

At Qatar 2022, it will have veterans Alvaro Saborio and Bryan Ruiz in the attack. The team has a solid custodian in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

An early goal by Joel Campbell secured the FIFA World Cup 2022 berth for Costa Rica and is grouped with Germany, Japan and Spain in Group E.

Manager: Luis Fernando Suarez

Costa Rica's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
155371723

When is Costa Rica playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica - 9.30 PM - Al Thumama Stadium
  • ⦿ November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM - Al Rayyan Stadium
  • ⦿ December 2 - Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM - Al Bayt Stadium
Where can I watch Costa Rica’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Costa Rica’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

Read more stories on Fifa World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us