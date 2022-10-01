Costa Rica has participated in four of the last five World Cups (it missed out in 2010) and made it to the quarterfinal in Brazil 2014.

Costa Rica will join Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E!



At Qatar 2022, it will have veterans Alvaro Saborio and Bryan Ruiz in the attack. The team has a solid custodian in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

An early goal by Joel Campbell secured the FIFA World Cup 2022 berth for Costa Rica and is grouped with Germany, Japan and Spain in Group E.

Manager: Luis Fernando Suarez

Costa Rica's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 15 5 3 7 17 23

When is Costa Rica playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica - 9.30 PM - Al Thumama Stadium

November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM - Al Rayyan Stadium ⦿ December 2 - Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM - Al Bayt Stadium