Defending champion France is set to release its final 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup 2022 on November 9.

France’s expected 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris (C), Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda. Defenders Lucas Digne, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane. Midfielders Eduardo Camavinga, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni Forwards Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku.

Didier Deschamps is expected to resort to a 3-4-1-2 formation as his preferred choice in the upcoming world cup.

Hugo Lloris will be the obvious starter in goal. Lloris captained Les Blues to the World Cup title in Russia in 2018. Meanwhile, France can go with a back three of Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano. Mendy and Pavard will operate as the wing-backs while the young Real Madrid midfield duo Camavinga and Tchouameni will operate in the middle of the park. Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann would be the likely front three.

Big misses

N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are the two biggest names missing from the France squad this year. Kante is battling a hamstring problem while Pogba, who was having recurring knee problems, has just returned to light training for Juventus after having surgery in September.

Injury concerns

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane picked up a hamstring injury in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on October 22.

Initially, it appeared that Varane had done significant damage to his knee or ankle putting his World Cup hopes in doubt. However, later tests showed that the injury is not as serious as it first looked and the centre-back is on course to represent his country at the World Cup even if he misses France’s tournament opener.

Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara’s World Cup hopes were in jeopardy after suffering ligament damage in September. However, the midfielder’s recovery has been encouraging and he will most likely make the 26-man squad for the World Cup.