Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

When Germany failed to qualify from its group at Russia 2018, it was the first time since 1938 that they had not progressed beyond the first stage in the tournament.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 12:12 IST
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the Golden Glove winner of the 2014 World Cup and the captain of the side, will be there, among the few from the team that lifted the trophy eight years ago.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the Golden Glove winner of the 2014 World Cup and the captain of the side, will be there, among the few from the team that lifted the trophy eight years ago.

Germany has played more World Cup finals (eight) than any other nation, and won the trophy four times.

Germany would look to make the best of Joshua Kimmich’s presence in the midfield, with assistance from Ilkay Gundogan, who has said the team’s priority is to peak at the tournament.

Manager: Hansi Flick

Germany's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
109672022226125

When is Germany playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 23 - Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium
  • ⦿ November 28 - Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM - Al Bayt Stadium
  • ⦿ December 2 - Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM - Al Bayt Stadium
Where can I watch Germany’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Germany’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

