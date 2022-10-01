Germany has played more World Cup finals (eight) than any other nation, and won the trophy four times.

When Germany failed to qualify from its group at Russia 2018, it was the first time since 1938 that they had not progressed beyond the first stage in the tournament.

Germany would look to make the best of Joshua Kimmich’s presence in the midfield, with assistance from Ilkay Gundogan, who has said the team’s priority is to peak at the tournament.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the Golden Glove winner of the 2014 World Cup and the captain of the side, will be there, among the few from the team that lifted the trophy eight years ago.

Manager: Hansi Flick

Germany's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 109 67 20 22 226 125

When is Germany playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 23 - Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium

⦿ November 28 - Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM - Al Bayt Stadium

⦿ December 2 - Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM - Al Bayt Stadium