Portugal will be playing in its sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup with its skipper Cristiano Ronaldo playing his fifth. The team missed automatic qualification with Serbia leading the group and beat North Macedonia to get into the tournament this time.

Portugal will face stern competition from South American heavyweight Uruguay.

South Korea, another team that beat Figo’s Portugal in 2002, is also in this group — something Ronaldo must be careful of avoiding a similar upset in Qatar.

Ronaldo has 117 international goals — the most in the men’s field while Portugal has scored a total of 49 goals in World Cup history. As the team travels to Qatar, he will look to increase his lead further as Portugal looks for a half-century of goals.

Manager: Fernando Santos

Portugal's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 30 14 6 10 49 35

When is Portugal playing in the world cup?

November 24 - Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM - Stadium 974 ⦿ November 29 - Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium

⦿ December 2 - South Korea vs Portugal - 8.30 PM - Education City Stadium