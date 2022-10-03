Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Team Sportstar
03 October, 2022 10:39 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has 117 international goals — the most in the men’s football and will be the most important point of attack in what is most likely his last World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 117 international goals — the most in the men’s football and will be the most important point of attack in what is most likely his last World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Portugal will be playing in its sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup with its skipper Cristiano Ronaldo playing his fifth. The team missed automatic qualification with Serbia leading the group and beat North Macedonia to get into the tournament this time.

Portugal will face stern competition from South American heavyweight Uruguay.

South Korea, another team that beat Figo’s Portugal in 2002, is also in this group — something Ronaldo must be careful of avoiding a similar upset in Qatar.

Ronaldo has 117 international goals — the most in the men’s field while Portugal has scored a total of 49 goals in World Cup history. As the team travels to Qatar, he will look to increase his lead further as Portugal looks for a half-century of goals.

Manager: Fernando Santos

Portugal's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
30146104935

When is Portugal playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 24 - Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM - Stadium 974
  • ⦿ November 29 - Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium
  • ⦿ December 2 - South Korea vs Portugal - 8.30 PM - Education City Stadium
Where can I watch Portugal’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream South Korea’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

