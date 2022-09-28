Tunisia will be participating in its sixth overall World Cup and second consecutive one after participating in the 2018 edition in Russia.

Making its World Cup debut in 1978, Tunisia created history after becoming the first African team to score in a World Cup final when it defeated Mexico 3-1 in its opening game. Tunisia has never made it to the knockouts phase of a World Cup.

Tunisia qualified for the World Cup after defeating Mali (1-0 on aggregate) in the Third Round of the CAF qualifiers. It will play its opening match against Denmark.

Youssef Msakni and Seifeddine Jaziri are the players to watch out for in the Tunisian national team. Manchester United youth player Hannibal Mjebri will be an exciting prospect for the team.

Tunisia played eight matches out of which it won five, drew two and lost one. It scored 12 goals and conceded two in the World Cup Qualifying campaign.

Manager: Jalel Kadri

Tunisia's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 15 2 4 9 13 25

When is Tunisia playing in the world cup?

November 22- Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium ⦿ November 26 - Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium

November 26 - Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium ⦿ November 30 - Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM - Education City Stadium