FIFA World Cup 2022: Tunisia fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Tunisia qualified for the World Cup after defeating Mali (1-0 on aggregate) in the Third Round of the CAF qualifiers and will play its opening match against Denmark.

28 September, 2022 19:30 IST
Youssef Msakni will be one of the players to watch out Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Youssef Msakni will be one of the players to watch out Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tunisia will be participating in its sixth overall World Cup and second consecutive one after participating in the 2018 edition in Russia.

Making its World Cup debut in 1978, Tunisia created history after becoming the first African team to score in a World Cup final when it defeated Mexico 3-1 in its opening game. Tunisia has never made it to the knockouts phase of a World Cup.

Youssef Msakni and Seifeddine Jaziri are the players to watch out for in the Tunisian national team. Manchester United youth player Hannibal Mjebri will be an exciting prospect for the team.

Tunisia played eight matches out of which it won five, drew two and lost one. It scored 12 goals and conceded two in the World Cup Qualifying campaign.

Manager: Jalel Kadri

Tunisia's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
152491325

When is Tunisia playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 22- Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium
  • ⦿ November 26 - Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium
  • ⦿ November 30 - Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM - Education City Stadium
Where can I watch Tunisia’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Tunisia’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

