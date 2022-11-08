Mexico confirms Jesus Corona is out of Qatar World Cup

Mexico confirmed that Jesus Manuel Corona is out for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after not being to successfully recover from the injury he suffered in August.

Jesus Corona, who plays for La Liga club Sevilla, suffered a broken fibula and a rupture of his ankle ligaments, forcing him to undergo surgery.

His progress was being carefully monitored. However, with the November 13 deadline for squad announcement fast arriving, Mexico coach Gerardo Martino confirmed on Tuesday that the player has not been able to complete his recovery on time, forcing him to miss the quadrennial tournament in Qatar that begins on November 20.