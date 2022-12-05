Brazil defender Alex Sandro will not be playing in the round of 16 match against South Korea at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday.

“He (Sandro) can’t play. Still recovering,” coach Tite had said during the pre-match press conference

Sandro was substituted in the 86th minute of Brazil’s second group match against Switzerland with a discomfort and medical exams later identified a muscle injury in his left hip.

The injury resulted in him being ruled out of the final group stage match against Cameroon. Brazil has already lost Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus, who sustained a knee injury against Cameroon, as they have been ruled out from the remainder of the tournament.

The good news for the five-time champion is that Neymar, who was nursing an ankle injury and had missed the second and third group matches, is all but confirmed to feature in the starting lineup of the match against South Korea.

Brazil was last knocked out in the Round of 16 by a Claudio Caniggia strike in 1990, and the Taegeuk Warriors’ last progress beyond this round came in the 2002 World Cup on home soil. But history has never mattered in a World Cup, more so in this one in Qatar.

Brazil coach Tite promptly said “yes” when asked if Neymar will play during his pre-match press conference.