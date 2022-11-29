News

Sandro joins Brazil injured list, to miss Cameroon match

Brazil defender Alex Sandro will miss its last World Cup Group G match against Cameroon on Friday with a hip injury suffered in the 1-0 win over Switzerland, the Brazilian FA said on Tuesday.

Reuters
DOHA 29 November, 2022 22:17 IST
DOHA 29 November, 2022 22:17 IST
Silvan Widmer of Switzerland and Brazil’s Alex Sandro during a FIFA World Cup game.

Silvan Widmer of Switzerland and Brazil’s Alex Sandro during a FIFA World Cup game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil defender Alex Sandro will miss its last World Cup Group G match against Cameroon on Friday with a hip injury suffered in the 1-0 win over Switzerland, the Brazilian FA said on Tuesday.

Brazil defender Alex Sandro will miss its last World Cup Group G match against Cameroon on Friday with a hip injury suffered in the 1-0 win over Switzerland, the Brazilian FA said on Tuesday.

“Alex Sandro was substituted in the 86th minute with a discomfort and medical exams made on Tuesday identified a muscle injury in his left hip, ruling him out of Brazil’s next game against Cameroon,” team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a statement.

It was another setback for Brazil which was already without forward Neymar and right back Danilo. The pair have been ruled out of the group stage by ankle injuries suffered in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

Lasmar said both are still in treatment and bidding to recover for the knock-out stages.

Neymar did not join his team mates in the stadium on Monday due to a mild fever that Lasmar said was under control and not affecting the treatment of his ankle problem.

Several Brazil players were ill on Sunday, including midfielder Lucas Paqueta who missed Saturday’s training session and was substitute at halftime in the game against Switzerland.

Midfielder Casemiro showed his strikers how to finish when he lashed in an unstoppable late shot to give Brazil a 1-0 win that sent them into the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Coach Tite held a short training session on Tuesday involving players who did not start against the Swiss. He is expected to rotate his squad for the Cameroon game as Brazil could play their round of 16 match on Monday if they finish top of Group G. 

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup points table
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us