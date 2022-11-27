News

Alphonso Davies scores fastest goal of FIFA World Cup 2022

Alphonso Davies scored the first goal for Canada against Croatia in the Group F match at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 21:35 IST
Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring his team’s first goal past Croatia.

Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring his team’s first goal past Croatia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he put Canada ahead against Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Davies scored in 68 seconds with a header. Tajon Buchanan served the cross from the right flank which the Bayern Munich left back converted. This was also the country’s first goal at World Cups.

Davies’ goal bettered Netherlands Cody Gakpo who found the net in the sixth minute in the team’s 1-1 draw against Ecuador.

The Canadian’s goal after 68 seconds is the fastest goal in a group stage match at the World Cup since Clint Dempsey scored after 29 seconds against Ghana in 2014.

