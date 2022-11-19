News

Iniesta backs Spain’s youngsters to deliver at World Cup in Qatar

Reuters
MEXICO CITY 19 November, 2022 09:40 IST
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s World Cup-winning midfielder Andres Iniesta | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain, the 2010 champion, has opted for a new generation of talent with the likes of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea left out.

Spain’s World Cup-winning midfielder Andres Iniesta said head coach Luis Enrique’s youthful squad has plenty of first-team experience at club level to deliver international success.

The 2010 champion has opted for a new generation of talent with the likes of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea left out.

A lot will be expected from exciting Barcelona teenagers Pedri and Gavi at the finals in Qatar and Iniesta said he had full confidence in the duo and the rest of the players.

“They’re young, but they’re first-team players, important and with a lot of responsibility. They have an opportunity to give their best,” Barca great Iniesta, who now plays for Japan’s Vissel Kobe, said.

“It’s a challenge they’re passionate about and they’re aware of being able to do well ... Personally, I love this team and I love the group that the coach has put together.”

Iniesta, who scored the winning goal that gave Spain its only World Cup title, wants to see it go all the way again.

“I hope and wish that the winners of the World Cup will be Spain,” Iniesta said. “My prediction is always ambitious.”

Spain faces Costa Rica in its opener on Wednesday before matches against Germany and Japan in Group E.

