Winger Angel Di Maria won’t be starting in Argentina’s game against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, he is on the bench for the semifinal match at Lusail Stadium.

Although head coach Lionel Scaloni has told a news conference that Di Maria is fit ahead of Tuesday’s match in Lusail, he also added: “We have to think about how many minutes they’ll (Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul) be able to play. We can wait until tomorrow to make a decision but my understanding is that they will be okay to play.”

Di Maria has not started since the start of the knockout stage, having last made the starting playing XI and later subbed off with an injury in the 59th minute of the Albiceleste’s Group C match against Poland.

Di Maria remained on the substitutes’ list during the entire duration of the Round of 16 match against Australia but was introduced in the 112th minute in the quarterfinal against Netherlands.

Scaloni had earlier confirmed the 34-year-old was suffering a muscle overload in his left foot.

“Di Maria had discomfort,” he had said during a press conference.

Di Maria, however, has been attending the open training sessions of the Sky Blue and White squad.