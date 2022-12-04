News

Argentina survives late Australia scare to enter FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

The South American giant will now face Netherlands in the quarterfinal on December 9.

Team Sportstar
04 December, 2022 02:27 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the first goal.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the first goal. | Photo Credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH

Argentina overcame a late Australia surge to win 2-1 and progress to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Sunday.

The two-time champion began the game slowly before taking the lead through a trademark Lionel Messi goal.

Aussie keeper Matt Ryan gifted Argentina the second goal after a mistake at the back, which was capitalised by Julian Alvarez.

Australia struck back through a Craig Goodwin strike took a wicked deflection to creep past Emiliano Martinez.

