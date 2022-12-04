Argentina survives late Australia scare to enter FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

Argentina overcame a late Australia surge to win 2-1 and progress to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Sunday.

The two-time champion began the game slowly before taking the lead through a trademark Lionel Messi goal.

Aussie keeper Matt Ryan gifted Argentina the second goal after a mistake at the back, which was capitalised by Julian Alvarez.

Australia struck back through a Craig Goodwin strike took a wicked deflection to creep past Emiliano Martinez.

The South American giant will now face Netherlands in the quarterfinal on December 9.

