News

Argentina route to FIFA World Cup final explained: Knockout opponents, dates, venues, live streaming info

Argentina can potentially face arch-rival Brazil in the semifinal and Portugal in the final, which will be a World Cup showdown between Messi and Ronaldo.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 21:59 IST
05 December, 2022 21:59 IST
Argentina players celebrate after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Argentina players celebrate after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. | Photo Credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Argentina can potentially face arch-rival Brazil in the semifinal and Portugal in the final, which will be a World Cup showdown between Messi and Ronaldo.

Copa American champion Argentina came into the FIFA World Cup 2022 as one of the tournament favourites. Unbeaten for 36 games, Lionel Scaloni’s men were on a roll coming into Qatar.

However, Lionel Messi and his men started their campaign in the worst way possible, suffering a 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia, and soon doubts were raised over whether La Albiceleste can even qualify from the group stages.

But the loss is a thing of the past now and Argentina is undefeated since. It clinched 2-0 wins against Mexico and Poland and qualified as Group C topper.

In the Round of 16 clash against Australia, it beat Australia 2-1 courtesy of goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez to set up a quarterfinal date with the Netherlands.

Which teams can Argentina face in the semifinal?

If Argentina beats the Netherlands in the quarters, it could face Croatia (Group F runner-up) or arch-rival Brazil (Group G winner) in the semis.

The semifinal will take place at the Lusail Stadium on December 13.

Which teams can Argentina face in the final?

Since Argentina topped Group C, it will meet a team that is from the other side of the bracket.

In the final, Argentina can face defending champion France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners) or Portugal (Group H winners), which will be a World Cup final showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

Where can I watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?
The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches will be telecasted live on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.
How can I watch World Cup 2022 for free?
All 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 can be streamed live for free on Jio Cinema.
Where can I watch World Cup online?
Online, on the laptop, desktop and tablets, the FIFA World Cup can be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us