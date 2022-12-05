Copa American champion Argentina came into the FIFA World Cup 2022 as one of the tournament favourites. Unbeaten for 36 games, Lionel Scaloni’s men were on a roll coming into Qatar.

However, Lionel Messi and his men started their campaign in the worst way possible, suffering a 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia, and soon doubts were raised over whether La Albiceleste can even qualify from the group stages.

But the loss is a thing of the past now and Argentina is undefeated since. It clinched 2-0 wins against Mexico and Poland and qualified as Group C topper.

In the Round of 16 clash against Australia, it beat Australia 2-1 courtesy of goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez to set up a quarterfinal date with the Netherlands.

Which teams can Argentina face in the semifinal?

If Argentina beats the Netherlands in the quarters, it could face Croatia (Group F runner-up) or arch-rival Brazil (Group G winner) in the semis.

The semifinal will take place at the Lusail Stadium on December 13.

Which teams can Argentina face in the final?

Since Argentina topped Group C, it will meet a team that is from the other side of the bracket.

In the final, Argentina can face defending champion France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners) or Portugal (Group H winners), which will be a World Cup final showdown between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The World Cup 2022 final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.