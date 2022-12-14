Argentina in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final: Messi scores and assists, Piers Morgan, Aguero react

Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup with captain Lionel Messi scoring and assisting at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead in the 34th minute, scoring from the spot, and continued to amuse Croats as he delivered one of the best assists of the tournament to Julian Alvarez, who scored his brace nine minutes after the hour mark, to put the competition to bed.

The win took Argentina into the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 2014 and its sixth final overall.

