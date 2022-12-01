Argentina beat Poland 2-0 on Wednesday in its final group game to seal a spot in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The win ensured that Argentina finished top of Group C with seven points. La Albiceleste will now face the runner up from Group D - Australia - in the Round of 16 match. The Socceroos won two games in their group to finish behind France at six points.

The match will take place on December 3 at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

A win was particularly important for Argentina since ending at the second spot would have potentially led the team to face defending champion France in the first knockout round.

The two teams had faced each other in the 2018 Russia World Cup as well where Didier Deschamps’ side won 4-3.

The other qualifier from the group, Poland, will face Les Bleus instead after it managed to crawl its way to the knockout. The European team qualified by virtue of a superior goal difference.

At one point, Mexico, the other team in contention for a last 16 spot, was hunting a third goal which would have seen it advance. A strike from Saudi Arabia, however, quashed the South American hopes.

Robert Lewandowski and his team reached the World Cup knockouts for the first time since 1986 courtesy of their win against Saudi Arabia.

The France and Poland game will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium on December 4.