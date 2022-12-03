LIVE Argentina vs Australia, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 updates: Messi starts, Di Maria benched, ARG vs AUS H2H

Argentina vs Australia head-to-head: Argentina and Australia last played in a competitive fixture 17 years ago in the FIFA Confederations Cup when the Albiceleste beat the Socceroos 4-2.

Starting Lineups out! Argentina: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Julián Álvarez, Papu Gómez. Australia: Ryan; Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich; Mooy, Irvine, McGree; Baccus, Duke, Leckie.

Argentina are hot favourites to beat Australia on Saturday in pursuit of Lionel Messi’s dream of winning a first World Cup, but they more than anyone have learned not to underestimate an underdog, especially the hard-battling Socceroos.

The South Americans suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, but recovered their poise to swagger past Mexico and Poland into the last 16.

Australia, ranked 35 places below Argentina, have already surpassed expectations in winning twice to earn their place at Qatar’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium this weekend for one of the biggest games in their history.

Reaching the quarter-finals would be dreamland for Australia, but for Argentina it is a bare minimum national expectation as they seek a third World Cup trophy.

Messi, on his fifth and final quest to win the World Cup and match his great predecessor Diego Maradona in the No. 10 shirt, is enjoying a harmony with fans like never before and will be relishing the chance to delight them further against Australia.

-Reuters

Head to Head Record

Played: 7 | Argentina: 5 | Australia: 1 | Draw: 1

World Cup Form

Argentina

Lost 1-2 vs Saudi Arabia

Won 2-0 vs Mexico

Won 2-0 vs Poland

Australia

Lost 1-4 vs France

Won 1-0 vs Tunisia

Won 1-0 vs Denmark

Predicted XI

Argentina: Martinez - Molina, Otamendi, Lisandro, Tagliafico - Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul - Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria

Australia: Ryan - Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich - Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin - Duke

When and where to watch

When will the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 match kick-off?

The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 will kick-off at 12:30AM IST, December 4.

Where will the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 match kick-off?

The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 match will kick-off at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Where can you watch the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 match in India?

The Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Argentina vs Australia Round of 16 match outside India?

Argentina – Live Stream: Telemundo

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.