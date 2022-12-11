Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup semifinal: Head-to-head record, previous WC games

Argentina will be out to avenge the 3-0 defeat it was meted out by Croatia in 2018, as the duo battle it out in the first semifinal of the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium.

Both sides come into the last four after enduring gruelling shootout wins in contrasting fashions.

While Argentina floundered a two-goal lead against the Netherlands in regulation time, Croatia had to rely on a late equaliser against Brazil in the extra time to force the shootout.

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric will be the centre of attention at Lusail, as the maestros will take on each other, possibly for the last time on the international stage.

Here we take a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides:

OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD BETWEEN CROATIA AND ARGENTINA

It is all-square between the two sides when it comes to head-to-head record, with both having won twice and a game ending in a stalemate in the five fixtures between them.

The first-ever encounter happened in 1994 in an international friendly. It is also the only game to have ended in a draw between the two.

Argentina and Croatia have played against each other in international friendlies twice since (2006 and 2014), with both teams winning one apiece.

WORLD CUP HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD BETWEEN CROATIA AND ARGENTINA

The deadlock continues here, too, as Argentina and Croatia have shared a win each in the two games they have played against each other on the biggest stage.

The first time they met at the FIFA World Cup was in 1998, when the South American side won 1-0 in the group stage, thanks to a Mauricio Pineda goal.

The Croatians, though, bounced back to finish the tournament in third place, in its first-ever appearance at the World Cup.

Argentina and Croatia then faced off in the 2018 edition, when the Europeans punished their opponents for their errors at the back on the way to a comprehensive 3-0 win. Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic found the net for the Croatians as they marched on to its maiden World Cup final.